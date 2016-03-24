Preview: Stars at Coyotes

After securing their second playoff berth in the last eight seasons, the Dallas Stars look to improve their standing in their pursuit of the top spot in both the Central Division and Western Conference on Thursday when they visit the Arizona Coyotes. Former Coyote Vernon Fiddler scored twice in Tuesday’s 6-2 rout of Chicago to raise his season total in goals to 12, one shy of last season’s career-high mark.

“The last couple years, we’ve been that team that’s been fighting for it right up until the last couple games, so obviously it’s nice to get the ‘X’ beside Dallas,” the 35-year-old Fiddler told the Dallas Morning News. “We still know we have lots of work ahead of us, and we’re prepared to do that.” The Stars have won three straight and are 6-1-2 in their last nine to claim a two-point lead over St. Louis with eight games remaining for each team. Upstart Arizona, which made great strides in 2015-16 before ultimately falling out of favor, posted its fourth win in six outings with a 4-2 triumph over Edmonton on Tuesday. Rookie Max Domi snapped a 13-game goal drought versus the Oilers and had two tallies and an assist in the Coyotes’ 6-3 win over the Stars on Feb. 18.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE STARS (44-21-9): With stud Tyler Seguin (Achilles) and defensemen Jason Demers (shoulder) and Kris Russell (lower body) sidelined by injury, Dallas has received solid performances from its depth players to keep the team surging in the right direction. “When you get production up and down the lineup, it helps,” Colton Sceviour told the Dallas Morning News after he scored and set up a goal versus the Blackhawks. “Especially this time of year when the games are so close and so hard to win.” Cody Eakin scored in his second consecutive contest on Tuesday and has four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (32-34-7): Alex Tanguay opened the scoring on Tuesday as the veteran forward continued his strong surge since being acquired from Colorado at the trade deadline. The 36-year-old Quebec native has collected four goals and as many assists in nine games since being dealt from the Avalanche on Feb. 29. Fellow forward Martin Hanzal added his 99th career goal on Tuesday and first since Feb. 18, when he also added two assists in the win against Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. Arizona G Louis Domingue, who made 36 saves in his last encounter with Dallas, has yielded just two goals in his last two starts and nine in his last five.

2. Stars captain Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist in the last meeting with the Coyotes and has 12 points in his last 10 games overall.

3. The clubs will conclude their season series next Thursday in Dallas.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Coyotes 3