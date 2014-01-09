Preview: Stars at Devils

The Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils look to snap their respective three-game winless streaks at the other’s expense when they meet in the Garden State on Thursday. Dallas has been outscored by an 18-8 margin during its skid, highlighted by a 7-3 setback to the New York Islanders on Monday. Coach Lindy Ruff took his team to task after the rout, challenging its energy level while saying it “might have been our worst game of the year.”

New Jersey fell to 0-2-1 in its last three contests with a 3-2 overtime loss to Metropolitan Division-rival Philadelphia on Tuesday. Jaromir Jagr notched an assist for his 1,723th point - tying him with former Pittsburgh teammate and Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list. Jagr relinquished the team lead in goals to Michael Ryder, who netted his 14th of the season with 30 seconds remaining in the third period.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE STARS (20-15-7): Captain Jamie Benn has been red-hot of late, recording six goals and three assists in his last nine games. That surge has catapulted him to 39 points - just four shy of Tyler Seguin for the team lead. Seguin has recorded both a goal and an assist in three of his last seven games as Dallas attempts to work its way into contention in the Western Conference.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-18-9): Cory Schneider’s record (5-9-5) leaves a bit to be desired, but the mark would be significantly better if New Jersey could give him just a bit of offensive support. The 27-year-old owns an impressive 2.13 goals-against average and .914 save percentage but has seen his team muster just 10 goals in his last six starts (1-4-1). Schneider, who gets the nod on Thursday, stopped 20-of-22 shots in his last outing - a 2-1 setback to Buffalo on Saturday.

OVERTIME

1. New Jersey C Adam Henrique has scored four goals in his last six games.

2. Dallas C Rich Peverley has five assists in his last four games after recording 16 points in his previous 37 contests.

3. The Devils placed C Jacob Josefson (illness) on injured reserve and claimed D Alexander Urbom off waivers from Washington.

PREDICTION: Stars 2, Devils 1