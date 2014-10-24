Preview: Stars at Devils

The Dallas Stars look to continue their ascent as they vie for their fourth win in five games when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Dallas rebounded from squandering a two-goal lead in the third period en route to a 6-5 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Saturday by scoring the first five goals in a 6-3 triumph over Vancouver three days later. Captain Jamie Benn continued his scoring surge with his fourth tally in as many contests and has eight points during that span.

The Devils began the season with three straight victories before falling to 0-2-1 in their last three with a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Rangers on Tuesday. Cory Schneider made just 21 saves against the Rangers but owns a 7-3-0 record and 2.11 goals-against average versus Dallas. Now the unquestioned starter with Martin Brodeur unsigned, Schneider also is expected to get the nod for Saturday’s game in Ottawa - although backup Scott Clemmensen was told by coach Peter DeBoer that he might be needed to make his first start of the season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE STARS (3-1-2): Tyler Seguin has been on quite the tear, recording five goals and as many assists in his last four games to provide a potent first line with Benn and veteran Jason Spezza. “The offensive side of the game has been good,” coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s web site. “At the same time, if teams go into a little bit of a lockdown against our top line, we’ll be ready to try to split them up and give them a couple different looks.” Colton Sceviour then would be elevated to the top line, with Spezza joining forces with Erik Cole and Ales Hemsky.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (3-2-1): Jacob Josefson is itching to make his season debut with Jordin Tootoo (foot) expected to sit out Friday’s contest. “I think it’s a possibility,” Josefson told NJ.com on Thursday. “It’s frustrating and tough mentally not to play and feel a part of the team. I had to make the best of the situation and work hard and be ready when they need me.” Tuomo Ruutu also is in the mix for playing time with Martin Havlat questionable due to facial lacerations.

OVERTIME

1. Former New Jersey G Chico Resch will be honored prior to the game on Friday. Resch won 231 games while playing with four teams in his career and also served as a broadcaster for the Devils’ games before retiring in April.

2. Dallas has scored four power-play goals in its last three contests, but it has yielded six tallies in as many games while short-handed this season.

3. New Jersey netted three power-play goals on Tuesday after going 3-for-18 in its previous five games.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Stars 2