Preview: Stars at Devils

The New Jersey Devils attempt to end a string of five straight contests without a regulation victory when they continue their three-game homestand Sunday against the Dallas Stars. New Jersey halted a brutal 10-game slide (0-8-2) with a convincing 6-2 triumph over Philadelphia on March 16 but hasn't posted a 60-minute victory since, going 1-4-0 with its win coming in overtime.

The Devils, who will miss the postseason for the fifth straight campaign as they sit in the basement of the Eastern Conference, have dropped two in a row - including a 3-1 setback against Carolina on Saturday in the opener of their stretch at Prudential Center. Dallas is beginning its final road trip of 2016-17, a five-game trek that precedes a season-ending three-game homestand. The Stars are riding a three-game point streak (2-0-1) that features a pair of home victories over San Jose - including a 6-1 triumph on Friday in which Adam Cracknell registered his first career hat trick. Dallas, which will miss the playoffs for the seventh time in nine seasons, has lost four of its last five road contests (1-3-1) - scoring a total of five goals in the defeats.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE STARS (30-33-11): Patrick Sharp will have to wait until next campaign to record his 600th career point, as the veteran is slated to undergo season-ending hip surgery on Tuesday. The 35-year-old left wing, who has gone eight games without landing on the scoresheet, missed 26 contests this season due to a pair of concussions and also has been dealing with the fact his father is battling leukemia. "It's been tough," Sharp, who was named Dallas' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy, told the team's website. "I knew it was going to be a challenging year going into it with my father and what he's going through. ... It doesn't help when you take an injury early on and then battle through that the rest of the way."

ABOUT THE DEVILS (27-35-12): Kyle Palmieri is tied with Taylor Hall for the team lead in scoring with 50 points and hopes to reach a pair of milestones before season's end. The 26-year-old right wing, who is seven points shy of matching the personal best he recorded last campaign, needs two goals and two assists to reach 100 for his career in both categories. Travis Zajac scored New Jersey's lone goal Saturday, ending his 10-game drought while matching his output from last season (14).

OVERTIME

1. Stars RW Ales Hemsky needs two assists to reach 400 for his career while captain Jamie Benn is three shy of 300.

2. New Jersey D Andy Greene, who along with Palmieri is four points away from 200, is slated to play in his 700th NHL contest on Sunday.

3. Dallas F Jason Dickinson, who appeared in two games earlier this season, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League in the wake of Sharp's status and the likely absence of RW Jiri Hudler (lower body) on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Devils 3