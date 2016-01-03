Devils 3, Stars 2 (OT)

NEWARK, N.J. -- John Moore scored in overtime to provide the New Jersey Devils with a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars Saturday at the Prudential Center.

The Devils defenseman took a one-timer for his third goal of the season at 1:47 of the overtime. The strike was a power-play goal. Left wing Jamie Benn was whistled for hooking Devils center Travis Zajac in the extra session.

Dallas entered the game with the most points (59) and the most goals (136) in the NHL.

New Jersey (20-14-5) received second period goals from right wing Bobby Farnham and right wing Kyle Palmieri.

Left wing Patrick Sharp and center Colton Scevious scored third period goals for Dallas (28-8-4).

Devils goalie Cory Schneider made 29 saves. He has allowed two or fewer goals in 19 of his past 25 starts since October 29th.

Anti Niemi stopped 27 shots for the Stars.

New Jersey was without leading scorer, left wing Mike Cammalleri, who took a maintenance day on Friday but did participate in the morning skate on Saturday. He is tops on the team with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists).

Sceviour tied it at 2-2 with 5:31 to play, scoring his fifth goal on a wrist shot from center Jason Spezza.

Sharp cut the Devils lead to 2-1 with his 15th goal with 9:06 left to play. Defenseman John Klingberg and center Mattias Janmark received the assists.

Schneider stopped three good Dallas scoring chances by center Cody Eakin in the first 40 seconds of the third period. All of Eakin’s shots were within 10 feet of the net.

Farnham increased New Jersey’s lead to 2-0 from right wing Jordin Tootoo and center Stephen Gionta at 6:02 of the second period. Farnham sent a wrist shot from the middle of the right circle for his fifth goal of the season and second in three games.

Palmieri gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with his 17th goal just 1:02 into the second period when he outfought Stars defenseman Jason Demers behind the net, then wrapped the puck around Niemi’s near post on the backhand.

The Devils outshot the Stars, 9-8, in a scoreless first period.

NOTES: Dallas RW Valeri Nichushkin is out with a lower-back injury. He was replaced by C Radek Faksa, who was recalled from Texas of the AHL. Faksa recorded one goal and one assist in a prior stint with Dallas this season. ... Devils LW Kyle Palmieri returned after taking a maintenance day during the Devils’ practice on Friday. ... Dallas started a three-game New York metropolitan road trip. It plays in Brooklyn against the New York Islanders on Sunday and against the Rangers on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. ... Dallas D Jamie Oleksiak is a healthy scratch for the 10th straight game.