Stars edge Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- After his team allowed nine goals in their last two games, Dallas Stars coach Lindy Ruff was worried about his defense Friday night.

A 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils before 14,567 at Prudential Center where Dallas didn’t allow a power-play opportunity, limited its turnovers and blocked eight shots has Ruff feeling better.

”I thought this was by far our best game overall,“ said Ruff. ”We eliminated a lot of mistakes, we got pucks out and we put pressure on them (New Jersey) in the zone.

“We were lot more diligent with the puck. We’ve been good offensively. We’ve created enough good opportunities, but I wanted to clean up the defensive side, where we take care of that first before we start leaning on the offensive side.”

Left winger Jamie Benn and center Jason Spezza scored for Dallas (3-1-3) in the shootout while goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped Devils left winger Mike Cammalleri and right winger Jaromir Jagr to seal the win.

“I think he (Lehtonen) got in (Jaromir) Jagr’s head a little bit,” Ruff said.

Dallas got second-period goals from Benn and right winger Patrick Eaves in regulation.

Defenseman Eric Gelinas and right winger Damien Brunner scored for New Jersey in the first and third periods, respectively.

New Jersey took a 1-0 lead early in the first period on Gelinas’ first goal of the season and center Jacob Josefson’s first point of the season.

Josefson, who was making his first appearance this season, dug the puck out from behind the Dallas net, and controlled it along the far boards before shoveling it back to Gelinas, who blasted it from just inside the left blue line at 5:21.

The Dallas defense, which started the game sluggishly, falling victim to an aggressive New Jersey forecheck that led to the 1-0 Devils lead, came alive in the second and third periods. The Stars didn’t commit a turnover in the second period and finished with four for the game, compared to 10 for the Devils.

Dallas tied the score at 1 at 4:28 of the second period. Center Tyler Seguin stole the puck from Devils defenseman Andy Greene behind the New Jersey net and fed a short pass to Benn, who shoveled it over Devils goaltender Cory Schneider’s shoulder on a power play for his team-tying fifth goal of the season.

The Stars controlled the second period, outshooting the Devils 11-6 while taking a 2-1 lead.

Eaves snapped a shot from the lower edge of the right circle, almost even with the net, that squeezed past Schneider for his first goal of the season and first since Jan. 22. The goal, with assists from defenseman Alex Goligoski and center Cody Eakin, came at 15:48.

Brunner knotted the game at 2 for New Jersey at 8:18 of the third period. He was camped out in front of the Stars net when the puck bounced off a Dallas defenseman onto his stick for his first goal of the campaign.

Lehtonen stopped 25 shots for Dallas while Schneider recorded 35 saves for the Devils.

After winning their first three games of the season, all on the road, the Devils (3-2-2) have lost four straight, including an overtime loss to the Rangers on Tuesday while the Stars have earned points in each of their last five games.

Last season, the Devils were 0-13 with four goals in the shootout. They have lost 18 straight games that went to a shootout, dating back to the 2012-13 season.

“One game, one shootout right now,” said Schneider. “We’re not thinking back to last year. This is a new year and we’ll just move forward.”

The Devils also lost three straight at home.

“We’re cobbling some points together here, but when we play three in a row at home, we expect to at least win one of them,” Schneider said. “I think that was the objective coming into tonight and, again, I think we all could have been a little bit better in individual areas, myself included. You’d rather have two (points), but we’ll take the one right now and move on.”

NOTES: The Devils placed RW Jordin Tootoo (foot) on injured reserve before the game, retroactive to Oct. 21. ... Dallas D Jyrki Jokipakka made his NHL debut, pairing with D Jamie Olesiak. ... The Devils honored former goaltender and broadcaster Glenn “Chico” Resch before the game. He played 198 games with New Jersey and spent 18 seasons as their broadcaster before retiring at the end of last season. ... New Jersey opened the first of 18 sets of back-to-back games on Friday. It travels to Ottawa on Saturday night. ... Dallas D Sergei Gonchar has missed the last six games with a lower body injury.