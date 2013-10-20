Preview: Stars at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they host the Dallas Stars on Sunday. Anaheim is unbeaten since dropping a 6-1 decision at Colorado in its season opener, with four of its six victories coming by one goal. The Ducks improved to 4-0-0 on their five-game homestand with a 3-2 shootout triumph over Phoenix on Friday.

Dallas is a shootout victory away from a four-game losing streak and has scored more than two goals only twice this season. The Stars fell to 1-3-0 on the road Saturday as they suffered a 5-2 loss at Los Angeles. Rich Peverley scored a second-period goal to forge a 2-2 tie, but the Kings tallied three times in the third to seal the win.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE STARS (3-4-0): After failing to get on the scoresheet in his debut with Dallas, Tyler Seguin enters Sunday with a six-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and six assists. Dan Ellis is 1-3-0 in place of the injured Kari Lehtonen, allowing at least three goals in each contest. Considering Ellis’ performance, coach Lindy Ruff could give Jack Campbell his first taste of NHL action.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (6-1-0): Anaheim will match the franchise record with a victory on Sunday. The club also won seven in a row from Feb. 20-March 7, 1999. Veteran Teemu Selanne, who has a modest two-game goal-scoring streak, has 109 game-winning tallies - one behind Brendan Shanahan for fourth place on the all-time list and two back of Brett Hull for third.

OVERTIME

1. Lehtonen will miss his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury, while Anaheim G Viktor Fasth is out with an upper-body ailment.

2. Sunday’s game is the 1,500th in Ducks history.

3. The Ducks begin an eight-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents Tuesday at Toronto.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Stars 1