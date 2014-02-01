Preview: Stars at Ducks

(Updated: CHANGES Dallas in 11th place in ABOUT THE STARS)

The Anaheim Ducks finally showed a vulnerability at home with a pair of defeats in an eight-day span but they responded with a bounce-back victory and will continue a five-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. Anaheim improved to 22-2-2 at Honda Center following a 5-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday to push its league-leading point total to 85. “When I talk about losing streaks following winning streaks, you try to make it a point to not let it snowball,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said.

The Stars will be glad to put January behind them after finishing the month with a 4-9-2 record - capped by back-to-back losses to Colorado and New Jersey. Dallas won the first three contests of its five-game homestand, outscoring the opposition 14-1, before the one-goal setbacks against the Avalanche and Devils. The matchup with Anaheim kicks off a three-game road trip for the Stars, who have dropped five in a row (0-4-1) away from home and haven’t won on the road since a 5-2 victory at Los Angeles on Dec. 23.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, KXTA (Dallas), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE STARS (24-21-9): Sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference, Dallas is setting a goal of winning three of its next four games entering the Olympic break. We ve got to play some good teams and we re going into their buildings,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. ”It s not going to be easy, and then we come home for one. We ll take it one game at a time, but if we can play .750 hockey, we ll get back up in the standings.  Captain Jamie Benn has scored in four consecutive games to give him four goals and five assists during a five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (40-11-5): Captain Ryan Getzlaf established a career high with his 26th goal in Thursday’s victory and also set up another score to give him seven tallies and 12 assists in his last 14 games. “If he shoots the puck, he’s going to score,” Boudreau said. “And he shoots the puck a lot - a lot more than he’s done in the past. So consequently, he’s getting goals.” Corey Perry extended his point streak to four games with his team-high 29th goal Thursday, leaving him one shy of reaching 30 tallies for the fourth time in his nine seasons.

1. The Ducks have lost two of the last three meetings against the Stars, including a 6-3 setback in Dallas on Nov. 26.

2. Dallas is in the midst of its longest road skid since dropping seven in a row from Jan. 21-Feb. 19, 2011.

3. Ducks C Nick Bonino is expected to miss the game after suffering an upper-body injury in Thursday’s contest.

PREDICTION: Ducks 5, Stars 2