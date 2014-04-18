Preview: Stars at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks expect to have their captain in the lineup when they host the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series on Friday. Ryan Getzlaf was hit in the face with a slap shot by Tyler Seguin late in the third period of Anaheim’s 4-3 victory in the series opener and was retreated to the locker room for treatment. The veteran underwent X-rays, which were negative, and required a number of stitches to close a deep facial laceration.

Along with Matt Beleskey, Getzlaf registered a goal and an assist prior to exiting as the Ducks built a 4-0 lead. Dallas made a comeback attempt, scoring twice in the final 3:24 of the second period and again with six minutes remaining in the third, but was unable to overcome the deficit. Frederik Andersen was victorious in his NHL playoff debut, turning aside 32 shots for the Pacific Division champions.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE STARS: Nine of Dallas’ 18 skaters made their postseason debut on Wednesday, including goal-scorers Colton Sceviour and Jamie Benn. But the captain refused to cite that as the reason the team played poorly over the first 35 minutes. “We don’t want to use that as an excuse,” Benn said. “We know how we have to play to beat these guys and we’re just going to need a real strong effort (Friday).”

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Beleskey also got hurt in the opener, leaving the contest midway through the third period with a lower-body injury he says has been an ongoing issue for most of the season. It is uncertain whether or not he will be available Friday. “I’ll see how I feel (Friday),” Beleskey told the team’s website. “It’s going to be every morning coming in and seeing how I feel from there.” Anaheim will need to do a better job on line changes, as it was called for a pair of too-many-men-on-the-ice penalties Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. Getzlaf’s multi-point performance was the 19th of his career.

2. Stars D Brenden Dillon remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, as he did not participate in Thursday’s optional practice.

3. Anaheim D Francois Beauchemin notched two assists Wednesday to give him 28 career playoff points with the club, moving him past Rob Niedermayer for seventh place on the franchise list.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Stars 1