Preview: Stars at Ducks

With the status of their captain up in the air, the Anaheim Ducks attempt to regain control of their Western Conference first-round series when they host Game 5 against the surging Dallas Stars on Friday. Anaheim got off to a great start in the matchup, posting a pair of one-goal victories at home before running into trouble in the Lone Star State. The Pacific Division-champion Ducks scored a total of two goals in two defeats at Dallas and also lost Ryan Getzlaf to an upper-body injury that kept him out of Game 4.

Getzlaf, who is questionable to play in Friday’s pivotal contest, recorded a goal and an assist in each of his team’s victories before Anaheim was blanked by Kari Lehtonen in Game 3. The Stars gained confidence by staying close in the first two games, and it has grown considerably with the triumphs at home. Captain Jamie Benn has notched a point in each contest and is tied for second in the league with three goals this postseason.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN, RDS, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE STARS: Dallas could be without Patrik Nemeth, who left Wednesday’s game after one period with an upper-body injury. However, it’s possible fellow defenseman Brenden Dillon could make his postseason debut after missing the last five contests with a lower-body injury. The 23-year-old will only play if he’s certain he’s capable. “If I‘m going to be in, I want to be able to help the team,” Dillon said.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: While Getzlaf is questionable for Game 5, Matt Beleskey is almost certain to miss his fourth straight contest due to a lower-body injury. “I’d venture to guess he’s not probable (Friday), but we’re looking at Sunday (in Game 6) for him being able to play,” coach Bruce Boudreau said. The status of Teemu Selanne also is unknown after the soon-to-be-retired veteran was a healthy scratch on Wednesday. Anaheim’s goaltending situation also is a mystery as rookie Frederik Andersen was pulled after allowing four goals on 25 shots in Game 4, with Jonas Hiller coming on in relief to make his first appearance of the series.

OVERTIME

1. Stars LW Ray Whitney is the only member of the team to have played in each of the first four games and not record a point.

2. Anaheim D Mark Fistric returned from injury Wednesday to make his first playoff appearance since 2008 while with Dallas.

3. Lehtonen has stopped 58-of-60 shots in posting the first two victories of his postseason career.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Stars 2