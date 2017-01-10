Preview: Stars at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks were on quite the roll at home, going 7-0-1 before dropping a 2-1 decision to Minnesota on Sunday. The Ducks look to begin a new streak Tuesday as they wrap up a five-game homestand against the Dallas Stars.

Ryan Kesler scored the lone goal for Anaheim in the loss to the Wild, tying Rickard Rakell (16) for the team lead while increasing his club-best point total to 35. Dallas is concluding a three-game road trip on which it improved to 1-1-0 with Monday's 6-4 triumph at Los Angeles. Jiri Hudler picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, snapping a tie at 7:44 of a wild third period after the Stars squandered a 4-2 lead. Tyler Seguin has collected five goals and four assists over his last seven games, notching one of each against the Kings to give him a team-leading 41 points.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE STARS (17-16-8): Dallas continued to struggle on the penalty kill Monday as it allowed two power-play goals for the fourth consecutive game. The team has kept the opposition scoreless only three times in 11 short-handed situations during that stretch. Captain Jamie Benn missed his third straight contest with a foot injury but skated with the team Monday morning and could be in the lineup against Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (21-13-8): Ryan Getzlaf did not participate in Monday's practice and may miss his fourth consecutive game with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old captain leads the team with 25 assists and is tied for second in points with 30. Kesler has scored in only two of his last 15 games, recording his fourth career hat trick Jan. 1 in a shootout victory over visiting Philadelphia.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks D Kevin Bieksa is two assists shy of 200 for his career.

2. Dallas C Radek Faksa has notched four assists in his last two games after recording the same amount in his previous 11 contests.

3. Anaheim is 3-for-27 on the power play during its last nine games and hasn't scored with the man advantage in its last five contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Stars 1