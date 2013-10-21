Ducks rally to defeat Stars

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jack Campbell won’t have fond memories of his NHL debut. But Frederik Andersen will relish his.

Five consecutive goals by the Anaheim Ducks rallied them past Campbell and the Dallas Stars for a 6-3 victory in a rough-and-tumble affair Sunday night before 14,531 fans at Honda Center.

Corey Perry scored twice and Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and three assists as the Ducks (7-1-0) won their seventh in a row, tying a club record, and dropped the Stars (3-5-0) to their fourth loss in the last five outings.

“To come back tonight was a big test for us,” said Perry, who recorded his second multi-goal game of the season. “It’s one of those things where you have to keep pushing.”

Andersen was pushed into duty after starter Jonas Hiller allowed three goals in the first period. It marked the first time two rookies goaltenders debuted in a game since Oct. 12, 2005, when Montreal’s Yann Danis and Atlanta’s Michael Garnett faced off in a 2-0 victory by the Canadiens.

Campbell finished with 41 saves, while Andersen stopped all 24 shots he faced. Andersen said he had butterflies before replacing Hiller, but he quickly settled down once he hit the ice.

“After the first save, it felt a little bit better,” said Andersen, who was recalled Friday from AHL Norfolk after Viktor Fasth went down with a lower-body injury. “Sometimes when there’s a couple of goals in the first period, you have to start preparing yourself mentally. It’s kind of what I did. I didn’t want to change anything that I hadn’t done before. I just wanted to be myself and play that way.”

He delivered by pitching a shutout while his mates blitzed Campbell and the Stars with three goals in the second and two more in the third.

“We came out strong after playing last night, got up to a 3-1 lead and it was really unfortunate for us to have that fall through,” said Dallas left wing Ryan Garbutt, referring to Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

As if playing back-to-back games weren’t enough, the two teams combined for 50 minutes of penalties, capped by Anaheim’s Francois Beauchemin and Jordie Benn dropping the gloves late in the contest.

Emerson Etem scored his first career short-handed goal, fielding a pass near the crease from Andrew Cogliano, which turned out to be the difference as he hammered a shot past Campbell for a 4-3 lead with 1:05 left in the second.

Getzlaf and Mathieu Perreault added goals in the final period.

“Our guys did a great job,” said Getzlaf, who has a team-high nine points and registered his first four-point outing since Jan. 13, 2012, at Edmonton. “That’s a big character win for us.”

Anaheim’s 43-year-old Teemu Selanne slapped a shot past the 21-year-old Campbell on a power play at 2:39 of the first for a 1-0 lead. It was Selanne’s third goal and the 678th of his career.

But Dallas rallied with three goals in the period to grab the lead. The first one came courtesy of Ryan Garbutt at 10:15. Brenden Dillon converted a shot that bounced off the stick of Beauchemin for a 2-1 advantage at 14:38.

Seventeen seconds after Anaheim’s Dustin Penner was sent to the penalty box for roughing, the Stars received another fortuitous bounce when Erik Cole’s shot ricocheted off Shawn Horcoff for a 3-1 lead with 1:05 remaining.

Perry cut the lead to 3-2 just 54 seconds into the period, when he converted a beautiful pass from Getzlaf in front of the net.

Perry tied the score with his second goal when Cam Fowler’s attempt from the left side glanced off his stick on a power play at 11:48.

Anaheim launched a franchise-record 23 shots in the second, scoring three times, compared to 12 for Dallas. At one point, the Ducks held a 15-3 advantage.

NOTES: Fasth missed his second consecutive game. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Penner left the game in the second period after a collision with Garbutt. ... Dallas C Tyler Seguin, who didn’t score against Anaheim, had four goals, including one against the Kings, and six assists in six previous games. He scored points in all six. ... Scratches for Dallas: D Stephane Robidas, D Kevin Connauton and LW Lane MacDermid. ... Scratches for Anaheim: D Mark Fistric, LW Patrick Maroon and Fasth. ... The Ducks begin an eight-game road trip Tuesday when they play the Maple Leafs in Toronto. ... After back-to-back contests against the Ducks and Kings, the Stars resume play Thursday, when they host the Calgary Flames.