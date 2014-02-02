Ducks fail to get one past Stars’ Ellis in 2-0 loss

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Dan Ellis felt at home enough to beat the NHL’s best team at home.

The Dallas Stars backup goaltender got the start against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night and turned aside all 26 shots he faced in a 2-0 shutout at the Honda Center.

The shutout was Ellis’ first in exactly one year. He blanked the Ottawa Senators while playing for the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 1, 2013.

And it was the first shutout this season of the Ducks, who lead the NHL with 85 points (40-12-5), thanks in good measure to a 20-3-2 record at home. But all three of those losses have come in their past five games at home.

The Stars were an unlikely visitor to steal two points in Anaheim. They had gone winless in their previous five road games and 1-5-2 in their previous eight.

But Ellis might have been just the guy to beat the Ducks -- something he has done twice this season. No other team has beaten the Ducks twice in regulation this season (the San Jose Sharks have done it once in regulation and once in a shootout) and Ellis has been in net for both of the Stars’ victories against his former team.

The well-traveled veteran spent parts of two seasons (2010-11 and 2011-12) with the Ducks.

“I think any time you play someone where you have friends on the team or where you played before, you enjoy yourself more,” Ellis said. “At times, you can joke around with friends even during play.”

Ellis survived an early flurry of chances by the Ducks before the Stars took over and carried the action for most of the night. They outshot the Ducks 9-6 in the first period and then spent more than five minutes of the second period on the power play, their aggressive play having forced the Ducks into taking penalties.

”They were determined for 60 minutes,“ Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”We couldn’t get in on the forecheck. They really moved the puck well.

“We didn’t have any sustained pressure. ... Against a team like Dallas, you’ve got to win the board battles, and if you don’t win them, with their speed, it’s going to be tough.”

Just over five minutes into the second period, the Stars capitalized on their pressure when center Rich Peverley sent center Cody Eakin up the ice along the right side with a breakout pass. Ducks left winger Patrick Maroon was slow to pinch Eakin off along the boards and he got behind him.

Eakin broke in on Ducks goalie Jonas Hiller, who made the initial save but left the rebound in front where Stars defenseman Trevor Daley swept it past him for his fourth goal of the season and a Dallas lead.

Hiller was forced to make 11 saves in the period, many under pressure, to keep the score 1-0.

”It seems like one game we play pretty good then the next game it’s like we’ve lost everything we want to do again,“ Hiller said of the Ducks, who have split their past eight games. ”Right now, it doesn’t feel like we have that consistency where every day we come in and want to go out and give 100 percent from the start.

“We kind of wait to see what’s going to happen, then start getting into the game. Sure, it’s worked for us earlier. But at some point, you can’t always think you can come back in the third (period) and win the game.”

The Ducks tried that formula, putting the pressure on Ellis in the third period, keeping the puck in the Dallas zone for chunks of time and outshooting the Stars 8-2 in the first 11 minutes of the period.

The Ducks have outscored their opponents 100-52 at home this season but were unable to put a puck past Ellis, making just his 13th appearance of the season and first since Jan. 12.

”I just tried to relax,“ Ellis said. ”I haven’t played in the last three weeks. When you’re in a situation like that, you kind of lose your feel for the game and you just have to try and relax until you get it back.

“Having spent a year-and-a-half with them (the Ducks), you get to understand some of the things they want to do. You’ve worked on some things with guys in practice -- one-timers or certain shots. You try to use that to anticipate a little better when you play them.”

Left winger Jamie Benn added an empty-net goal for the Stars in the final minute.

NOTES: The Ducks recalled C David Steckel from the AHL before Saturday’s game after losing C Nick Bonino to an apparent right wrist injury during Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers. Saturday was Steckel’s fifth game with the Ducks this season. The NHL veteran has played with four teams over the past nine years but has spent most of this season in the AHL. ... Bonino is third on the Ducks with 16 goals and 24 assists while playing in each of the Ducks’ first 56 games this season. He left Thursday’s game in the second period, didn’t practice with the team on Friday and was scratched Saturday night in favor of Steckel. ... Saturday’s game started a three-game road trip for the Stars that will take them to Anaheim, Phoenix and San Jose. “It’s going to be a huge trip,” Stars G Kari Lehtonen said. “They are three really good teams and they’re all ahead of us. We have to beat them if we want to get up there (in the conference standings).” ... The Ducks’ win over the Flyers on Thursday gave them 40 wins before Feb. 1 for the first time in franchise history.