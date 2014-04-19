Getzlaf helps Ducks take 2-0 series lead

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Ryan Getzlaf handled the highs and blows with kid gloves.

Getzlaf, the Anaheim Ducks’ All-Star center, bounced back from a wicked shot to the jaw in Game 1, scoring a goal and adding an assist while leading Anaheim to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Friday night before a sellout crowd of 17,426 at Honda Center.

The top-seeded Ducks took a 2-0 lead over the eighth-seeded Stars in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 is Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

“Every once in a while, you need your best players to step it up when the rest of the guys lose their composure,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “(Getzlaf), with what’s happened to him in the last three days, to come in and get two points and a plus-3 rating, is a sure reason why he’s hopefully nominated for the MVP.”

Getzlaf became a father for the third time early Friday morning with the birth of his daughter Willa. That milestone occurred almost 24 hours after he dropped to the ice with a deep facial laceration that required multiple stitches after being nailed by a shot from Dallas center Tyler Seguin with 16 seconds remaining in Wednesday’s win.

Getzlaf, who wore a football-style faceguard to protect the wound, said he had little doubt he would play Friday.

”Once I went through the warm-up and those type of things, I got my feet under me,“ said Getzlaf, who recorded his second consecutive multi-point game. ”I got hit on my first shift, which helps get the nerves out.

“It’s OK. It is what it is. It’s a cut. It’s got some swelling, but it’s OK.”

Getzlaf and the Ducks made the Stars pay on a short-handed goal in the third period, and it turned out to be the difference. After a sloppy exchange on Anaheim’s end of the ice, center Andrew Cogliano gained possession, passed the puck to Getzlaf and then scored off a return pass for a 3-1 advantage at 5:09.

The Stars cut the gap to one, however, when left winger Ryan Garbutt gathered a pass from center Shawn Horcoff just outside the crease and fired it over the right shoulder of Ducks rookie goalie Frederik Andersen at 9:58 of the third. But Andersen and the Ducks prevented Dallas from scoring again.

“Part of becoming a good playoff team is to improve from the first game, and I saw the improvement,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “We made some individual mistakes that we are going to have to try and eliminate. They made some big mistakes, too. We didn’t capitalize on some of their big mistakes, which was the difference.”

Andersen stopped 34 shots in his second outing of the series, while Dallas netminder Kari Lehtonen finished with 16 saves.

Getzlaf rallied the Ducks from a 1-0 deficit, picking the pocket of left winger Eric Cole and hitting a wrist shot for an unassisted goal with 2:46 remaining in the first. For Getzlaf, it was his second goal of the series, coming on the heels of a goal-and-an-assist performance in Game 1.

“That was huge,” Ducks right winger Corey Perry said. “What a great play by (Getzlaf) stealing the puck and being a beast going to the net. That’s the type of player he is, and he showed us what he can do.”

The Stars scored first. After Perry was sent to the box for slashing, right winger Alex Chiasson converted a pass from left winger Jamie Benn for a power-play goal and a 1-0 Dallas lead at 7:40 of the first period.

Perry, who failed to find the net in last year’s first-round series’ loss to the Detroit Red Wings, gave Anaheim a 2-1 lead, smoking an unassisted goal past Lehtonen for his first goal of the postseason with 3:45 left in the second period.

NOTES: Anaheim LW Matt Beleskey, who had a goal and an assist in Game 1, was scratched with a lower-body injury suffered in Wednesday’s opening contest. He is listed as day-to-day. ... Dallas D Brenden Dillon, who also has a lower-body injury, missed the second game of the series. Dillon is listed as day-to-day. ... Dallas C Tyler Seguin had six goals, including one in Game 1, in his previous nine games. ... RW Corey Perry is one power-play goal from tying former Duck Scott Niedermayer for fifth on the franchise list. ... The two clubs are among three NHL teams with two players with at least 30 goals and more than 70 points. They are Perry and C Ryan Getzlaf for the Ducks and Seguin and C Jamie Benn for Dallas. ... Game 4 is Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.