Silfverberg helps Ducks shut out Stars

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Jakob Silfverberg, Ryan Kesler and Andrew Cogliano have become much more than just a shutdown line for the Anaheim Ducks.

They've emerged as the team's top scoring trio and a role model for younger teammates who are learning how to prepare and play in the NHL.

They were at their best in all three phases Tuesday night, leading the way in a 2-0 victory against the visiting Dallas Stars at Honda Center, which capped Anaheim's five-game homestand with a 4-1-0 mark.

Silfverberg scored a power-play goal in the second period and, with help from Kesler driving down the middle of the ice on a 3-on-2, set up Cogliano for the second goal late in the third period, giving Ducks goaltender John Gibson some wiggle room on his way to his second shutout in four days.

"This line has been working pretty good lately," Silfverberg said. "We always do a good job defensively, but we have the aspects to produce and help the team score goals as well. We've been getting some bounces lately and we're shooting pucks, going hard to the net and we're getting rewarded for that, so as long as we keep working hard, hopefully we'll keep having the same success."

Gibson finished with 34 saves in his third shutout of the season and ninth of his career for the Ducks, who stayed even with the San Jose Sharks atop the Pacific Division. He stopped three shots over the final 1:27 with Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa serving a high-sticking penalty and Dallas goalie Antti Niemi pulled for a two-man advantage.

The Stars, who were trying to leapfrog the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets and catch the Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks for eighth place in the West, saw two more players leave with injuries.

Second-leading scorer Patrick Eaves limped to locker room early in third period after he brushed against the partially open door to the Stars' bench, and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak played only 18 seconds in the second period before exiting with an upper-body injury.

"Oleksiak is going to be out a little bit of time," Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. "I don't know exactly how much. Eaves, I think, will be OK."

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead with their first power-play goal at home since Dec. 11, snapping an 0 for 16 streak with the man-advantage.

John Klingberg went to the box for high sticking Joseph Cramarossa, the second of three power plays in the second period for Anaheim.

Corey Perry took a pass below the right circle and shot from a difficult angle. Niemi made the save, but left the rebound in front of the crease, where Silfverberg was waiting to pop it high into the net with 5:27 left in the period.

It was the 12th goal of the season for Silfverberg.

"Tonight, he was a player possessed," Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said of Silfverberg. "He had the puck and nobody could get it away from him."

The Stars had two power plays in the second period, but it was the Ducks who produced the best scoring chances during those penalties.

Ruff said having five defensemen over the final two periods took its toll.

"Our D didn't get up the ice enough," he said. "That gap didn't allow us a lot of offensive zone pressure, so that hurt us."

The Ducks started much quicker Tuesday than they did in their 2-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, taking seven shots on goal in the first 6:16 after posting seven in the entire first period against the Wild.

Anaheim couldn't keep up the pace, however, and went nearly 7 1/2 minutes between shots on net later in the period.

The Ducks outshot the Stars 13-12 in the opening 20 minutes while Silfverberg, Cogliano and Kesler accounted for seven.

"They're the model that we'd like our younger players to pattern themselves after," Carlyle said. "Get inside, grind teams, be good on the defensive side of it, and when you get an opportunity, collect offensive points. The best defense is when you're 200 feet away from your net, and they seem to be able to do that on a consistent basis. And when they get back in your zone, it's not a fire drill to get the puck out."

NOTES: Dallas LW Jamie Benn missed his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. The second-leading points scorer for the Stars skated Tuesday morning, but coach Lindy Ruff said he's only practiced at 80 percent thus far. ... Stars G Antti Niemi stopped 67 of 71 shots in two previous starts against Anaheim this season, both wins. ... Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf, the team's second-leading points scorer, was a game-time decision before also missing his fourth consecutive game (lower-body injury). ... Ducks D Korbinian Holzer returned to the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch the last three games and rookie D Brandon Montour was scratched after appearing in a career-high three straight games. ... Dallas D Stephen Johns and LW Curtis McKenzie were healthy scratches for the third consecutive game. ... Stars D Patrik Nemeth continued his conditioning stint in Texas.