Preview: Stars at Flames

The Dallas Stars look to continue their success on the road when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Dallas, which has won five of six away from home, extended its road winning streak to four games with a 3-0 triumph at Edmonton on Wednesday. Antoine Roussel recorded a goal and an assist while Kari Lehtonen made 22 saves en route to his 23rd career shutout.

Rich Peverley and Tyler Seguin also tallied as the Stars posted their fifth consecutive win at Edmonton, a streak during which Dallas has outscored the Oilers 16-5. Calgary has struggled offensively during its four-game winless streak, scoring two goals or fewer in each contest. After losing three straight on the road, the Flames returned home Tuesday and rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period before dropping a 3-2 decision to San Jose in overtime.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE STARS (9-7-2): Dallas has gone 6-2-2 over its last 10 games despite an ineffective power play that has gone 2-for-35 in that span. The Stars are 27th in the league with the man advantage at 10.9 percent after an 0-for-6 effort against the Oilers. Considering Lehtonen played Wednesday and is 1-3-0 lifetime at Calgary, Dan Ellis is likely to start versus the Flames.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (6-9-3): Coach Bob Hartley insisted his team will leave Tuesday’s disappointing loss in the past as it prepares to face the streaking Stars, using musical history to get his point across. “You can only learn from this,” he said. “We’re a proud bunch of guys. We know exactly what happened. Elvis is dead and The Beatles split. We need to move on.” Calgary assigned center Max Reinhart to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League after the 21-year-old went without a point in two games with the Flames.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars cruised to a 5-1 home victory over the Flames on Oct. 24, as Alex Chiasson recorded two goals and an assist while captain Jamie Benn also scored twice.

2. Calgary C Mike Cammalleri has tallied in three straight contests and has five goals in his last five games.

3. The Flames finished with only 13 shots on goal Tuesday, registering three in both the first and second period before matching that total in the third.

PREDICTION: Flames 2, Stars 1