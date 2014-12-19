Preview: Stars at Flames

The Calgary Flames look to put an end to their losing streak when they host the Dallas Stars on Friday. Calgary returned home from a fruitless four-game road trip Tuesday and saw its skid reach six contests with a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. The Flames have scored a total of four goals over their last four games and fewer than three in all but one contest during their slide.

Dallas is seeking its third consecutive victory after beginning its three-game road trip with a 2-0 triumph at Vancouver on Wednesday. Kari Lehtonen made 27 saves en route to his 29th career shutout and second this season while Colton Sceviour and Antoine Roussel tallied as the Stars snapped their four-game road losing streak. Dallas earned five of a possible six points against Calgary last season, with Tyler Seguin recording a four-goal performance in a 7-3 victory on Nov. 14, 2013.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE STARS (12-13-5): Seguin had his four-game goal-scoring streak snapped Wednesday but remains atop the NHL with 23 tallies. The 22-year-old also shares the league lead in points (38) with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek. Captain Jamie Benn is second on the team with eight goals but has gone nine games without a tally.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-14-2): Jiri Hudler remained hot Tuesday, scoring his team-leading 13th goal to extend his point streak to four games. The 30-year-old Czech has been kept off the scoresheet only twice in his last 12 contests, collecting seven tallies and eight assists in that span. With Karri Ramo skipping practice Thursday due to an illness, Calgary summoned Lesley Reddon of the Canadian National Women’s Team to participate. “She’s a real good goalie,” coach Bob Hartley told the team’s website. “She’s fun because she competes on every shot. ... She wants to dress for (Friday‘s) game.”

OVERTIME

1. The Flames have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since Jan. 13-25, 2010.

2. Dallas has won four of its last five games, allowing a total of four goals in the victories and five in the loss.

3. While Seguin has 23 goals in 30 contests, no other member of the Stars has reached double digits in tallies.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Stars 1