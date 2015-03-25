Preview: Stars at Flames

The Calgary Flames attempt to strengthen their hold on third place in the Pacific Division when they conclude their five-game homestand against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Calgary improved to 2-1-1 on its stretch at Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday as David Jones and Lance Bouma each recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-2 triumph over Colorado. The Flames improved to 7-2-2 this month with the victory but find themselves even in points with Los Angeles as they enter Wednesday’s contest.

Dallas has been on quite the tear of late, edging Buffalo 4-3 on Monday for its third straight win and sixth in seven games. Captain Jamie Benn recorded two goals and an assist while Cody Eakin snapped a tie with 3:14 remaining in the third period as the Stars won for the eighth time in 10 contests but still find themselves eight points behind Winnipeg for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with only nine games left. Dallas claimed the opener of the three-game season series on Dec. 19, when Benn scored a goal and set up another in a 2-1 triumph at Calgary.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE STARS (35-28-10): Benn, who has collected six points in his last three games, is questionable for Wednesday’s contest after suffering an undisclosed injury late in the win over the Sabres. “Jamie is a little bit of a concern,” coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s website. “He was hurting late in the game and he was sore (Tuesday). We’ll see. He is a question mark.” Valeri Nichushkin is slated to begin a conditioning assignment with Texas of American Hockey League this week. The 20-year-old Russian right wing has been out since undergoing hip surgery in November.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (40-27-6): Sean Monahan has been a major contributor during Calgary’s surge this month, registering eight goals and five assists in the 11 contests. The 20-year-old netted the winner in back-to-back 6-3 home victories over Anaheim and Toronto on March 11 and 13, respectively, to raise his season total to seven game-winning goals. While attempting to fend off the Kings, the Flames still have their sights set on second place in the Pacific as they trail Vancouver by only four points.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars are 4-0-1 in their last five meetings with the Flames.

2. Calgary has not qualified for the postseason since 2009.

3. Dallas leads the NHL with 88 second-period goals while Calgary is second in the league with 90 third-period tallies.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Stars 2