10 months ago
Preview: Stars at Flames
November 11, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

Preview: Stars at Flames

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Dallas Stars have won only once away from home and will look to rebound from a humbling loss when they continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Calgary is returning home after a rocky road trip of its own, losing three of four games while getting outscored 16-5.

The Flames capped their trek with an ugly back-to-back in Southern California over the weekend, losing 5-0 at Los Angeles and 4-1 at Anaheim. "It's tough to win many games when you are not putting more than one in the net," Calgary defenseman Mark Giordano said. "We just got to find a way to score ugly ones." Ugly applied to the last performance by Dallas, which was blitzed 8-2 at Winnipeg for its third consecutive loss. "This is pretty much rock bottom," Stars captain Jamie Benn said following the debacle against the Jets.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Sportsnet Calgary

ABOUT THE STARS (4-6-3): Tyler Seguin leads the team in goals and points with seven and 14, respectively, but even though he has tallied in consecutive games, he's minus-6 in that span. "I made a lot of personal mistakes, five goals that I am accountable for," Seguin said following the rout in Winnipeg. Benn, who led the league in scoring in 2014-15 and amassed a career-best 41 goals and 89 points last season, is mired in a nine-game goal-scoring drought.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-8-1): Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan were Nos. 1-2 on the team with 30 and 27 goals last season, but they have combined for six goals and 13 points to go with an unsightly minus-21. “Right now, our top guys aren’t good enough. And we know that,” Monahan said. "Our best players have to be our best players.” Tuesday's practice was devoted to special teams -- the Flames rank last on the power play (4-for-48) and 29th on the penalty kill (72.4 percent).

OVERTIME

1. Seguin has six goals and 13 points in 11 games versus Calgary.

2. Flames G Brian Elliott has surrendered 13 goals while losing his last three starts.

3. Stars F Jason Spezza (lower body), sidelined the past two games, could return Thursday.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Flames 3

