Preview: Stars at Flames

The Calgary Flames saw their 10-game winning streak come to an end last time out and look to start another run when they host the struggling Dallas Stars on Friday night. The Flames, who are in a three-way battle for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim and Edmonton, lost 5-2 against Boston on Wednesday without red-hot Brian Elliott (illness) in net.

“We just didn’t have enough to take on another good team,” Calgary coach Glen Gulutzan told reporters. “It is disappointing. But at the same time, you’re not going to win every game. We understand that. It’s going to be how we react coming back.” The Flames allowed 13 goals during the last nine games of the winning streak with Elliott in net for eight of them and will face a Dallas team that has faded out of playoff contention. However, the Stars did end a rough three-game slide in which they allowed 17 goals with a 4-2 victory Thursday at Vancouver. Captain Jamie Benn (63 points, second on the team) suffered an upper-body injury in the contest and his status for Friday’s contest is uncertain.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE STARS (28-32-10): Benn has been kept off the scoresheet in four straight games, allowing fellow forward Tyler Seguin (68 points) to increase his team lead in scoring as he boasts two goals and five assists in the past seven contests. Center Jason Spezza and defenseman John Klingberg each recorded a pair of assists in Thursday’s victory and are tied for third on the team with 42 points. Left wing Remi Elie owns three points in six games since he was recalled and 23-year-old center Radek Faksa increased his career-high goal total to 11 on Thursday.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (39-27-4): Leading scorer Johnny Gaudreau was held off the scoresheet Wednesday after accumulating 14 points during the winning streak and leads Mikael Backlund (48) by one. Center Sean Monahan has gone scoreless the last two games, but boasts six points in six games overall while defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who had a goal against Boston, continues to produce with six points in the last five contests. Elliott has won nine straight games, limiting opponents to two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight outings, and is hoping to return Friday.

1. Dallas F Ales Hemsky, who was put on injured reserve in October with a hip injury, scored his first goal of the season Thursday in his seventh game since returning.

2. Calgary D Michael Stone (shoulder) has missed three straight games, but could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday.

3. The teams split a pair of meetings earlier this season with each winning on the road — Dallas won 4-2 on Nov. 10 in Calgary.

PREDICTION: Flames 5, Stars 3