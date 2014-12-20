Stars continue winning ways by beating Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- Just two weeks ago, the Calgary Flames were one of the feel-good stories of the season.

Expected to be in the Connor McDavid sweepstakes -- otherwise known as the NHL basement -- after drafting fourth overall this past summer, the Flames shot out of the gates with a 17-8-2 start.

However, following a 2-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Flames are mired in a seven-game losing streak, and the preseason predictions suddenly don’t look so far-fetched.

It’s the first time since the 1974-75 campaign -- when the franchise was still based in Atlanta -- that the Flames have lost seven in a row in regulation time.

Meanwhile, the Stars have now won three in a row, thanks to defenseman Trevor Daley’s game-winning goal midway through the second period.

“It’s a tough league,” Stars head coach Lindy Ruff said of the two teams going in opposite directions. “It’s the same as Calgary got on a run and now you get going the other way and you find ways to lose, instead of finding ways to win. We found a way to win. We’ve won in different ways.”

Left-winger Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas and finished with two points, while Stars center Cody Eakin chipped in with a pair of assists.

While Daley’s goal was the difference, getting the first goal off Benn’s stick was key.

”I just kind of pick-pocketed him there,“ Benn said. ”It was kind of a lucky break. I think (Eakin) lost the draw and it came right to me.

“That’s what we wanted to do. After the first (period) we came in here and we got a chance to regroup. It’s something that we definitely wanted. We wanted to get that lead and try to take the momentum right out of it for them.”

Blueliner Mark Giordano scored for the Flames.

Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen made 21 saves for his 13th win of the season.

Calgary goalie Jonas Hiller turned aside 19 shots in a losing cause.

The Flames have scored just 11 goals in the seven losses.

”We’re generating some chances, but it’s not good enough,“ Giordano said. ”I mean, one goal’s not good enough. You’re not going to win many. You’re asking too much out of your goaltending and team defense. If we knew the answer, obviously, we’d change it.

“We have to make an effort now just shooting everything and not looking for any passes, really, unless it’s a tap in. We’ve gotta grind it, put it at the net and try and grind goals in.”

Benn opened the scoring four minutes into the middle frame when he corralled a loose puck off a scrambled faceoff in the Flames end. He then out-waited Hiller, and calmly slid the puck past the Swiss netminder for his ninth of the season.

Midway through the second period, the Stars killed off an Ales Hemsky hooking penalty, and six seconds after the infraction had expired, Daley walked in and beat Hiller upstairs for a 2-0 lead at the 11:54 mark.

With just over one minute to go in the period, the Flames cut the deficit to one when Giordano’s floater from the point found its way through a number of bodies and past Lehtonen for the defenseman’s ninth of the season.

Lehtonen, who shut out the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, stymied the Flames the rest of the way.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Lehtonen said. “It’s been such an up-and-down season so far. It’s been nice to be able to play a few good games in a row now. That gives confidence to everybody and I think that’s a sign too that our guys are starting to play really well in front of me.”

The Flames travel to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday, while the Stars will enjoy a day off before heading north to face the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Stars announced they signed LW Cole Ully to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ully, who has 48 points (16 goals, 32 assists) in 35 games for the Western Hockey League’s Kamloops Blazers, was the Stars fifth-round pick (131st overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft. ... Flames G Karri Ramo, who missed Thursday’s practice due to illness and forced the team to take precautions due to the mumps outbreak across the NHL, skated with the team Friday morning and was deemed healthy enough to back up starting G Jonas Hiller. ... The Flames scratched veteran C Matt Stajan in favor of truculent LW Brandon Bollig. ... Stars RW Ales Hemsky suited up in his 700th-career NHL game. ... Dallas was without LW Ryan Garbutt, who served the final game of a three-game suspension for slew-footing Winnipeg Jets D Dustin Byfuglien.