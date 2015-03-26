Stars edge Flames in shootout for 4th win in row

CALGARY, Alberta -- Don’t tell the Dallas Stars there is no hope for a miracle run to make the playoffs.

As long as there is a chance, it appears the Stars will keep on swinging.

Thanks to center Tyler Seguin’s goal in the shootout and goalie Kari Lehtonen denying all three shooters he faced, the Stars drummed up a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

”We were saying right before overtime, ‘We’re here for two points. We’re not here for one,'“ Seguin said. ”It was a playoff-type game. They had momentum at times. We had momentum. I think both teams made some mistakes, and both teams made some great plays.

“Obviously, we’re happy to walk away with both points.”

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Flames

The Stars (36-28-10) are riding a four-game winning streak and have netted nine victories in their last 11 games, which leaves them six points back of the Winnipeg Jets for the final Western Conference wild-card spot -- albeit with the Los Angeles Kings between them -- with eight games remaining on the schedule.

Dallas’ winning ways likely will end up being too little, too late, but at least the Stars are giving it their all.

”The turnaround has been a little bit of everything,“ Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. ”Goaltending has been really good, we’ve had some timely scoring, and we’ve had some secondary scoring from some individuals that haven’t been on the boards through this whole process. We’ve had a lot of young kids in the lineup, three young defensemen playing, and they’ve played pretty good for us.

“We know where we’re at. This was a game that we needed two points, we had to get two points somehow. That puts a little pressure on the teams above us. Winnipeg recognizes where we’re at now. It’s a situation where we might have to run the table, and in all reality, that might not get you in.”

With the extra-time loss, the Flames (40-27-7) maintained their hold on third place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the hard-charging Kings, although the defending Stanley Cup champs have a game in hand.

“Early on, it seemed we had no energy,” said Flames coach Bob Hartley, whose club all season has been praised deservedly for its determination. “We were coming from a day off, and for one of the rare times, we got out-skated like I’ve rarely seen our team go through. We battled back, and looking at the situation, it’s a huge point, but at this time, we’re shooting for two.”

The Flames rebounded from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to earn the point.

After Stars right winger Ales Hemsky and left winger Jamie Benn put the visitors up by a pair of goals, the Flames drew even thanks to goals from rookie left winger Johnny Gaudreau and defenseman Deryk Engelland.

Hemsky’s second of the night with just 15.1 seconds remaining in the second period restored the Dallas lead, but Engelland -- who snapped a 77-game goal drought earlier in the game -- potted his second of the game midway through the third period to force overtime. It was the first two-goal game of the bruising blue-liner’s career.

“No matter if you score one or two or none, two points is what we need,” Engelland said. “Coming down the stretch, we’ll take one, but we needed that other one, too.”

Lehtonen, who stopped 31 shots, earned his ninth consecutive road win.

“It’s been exciting the last couple weeks,” Lehtonen said. “We’ve been playing well and getting results and climbing a little bit, but we still have a little bit to go. It’s a good thing we have some games left.”

Goalie Karri Ramo finished with 27 saves for the Flames, who now embark on a five-game road trip.

NOTES: Stars LW Jamie Benn was a question mark, according to coach Lindy Ruff, the day before the game due to an undisclosed injury, but he suited up. ... Dallas LW Valeri Nichushkin, out since Nov. 18, when he had hip surgery, will join the AHL Texas Stars for a three-game conditioning stint, with the first game expected to be Friday. He can’t partake in the AHL playoffs, and he may play the final five Stars games of the regular season. ... The Flames released D Douglas Murray from his tryout with the team. Murray spent 10 days skating with the team but wasn’t offered a contract. ... Dallas D Trevor Daley missed a 10th game due to a knee injury, but he practiced with the team Wednesday and is expected to play at some point during the Stars’ three-game road trip.