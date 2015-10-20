Preview: Stars at Flyers

Tyler Seguin has begun the season with a flourish and helped the Dallas Stars to three consecutive victories. With seven points (three goals, four assists) in that stretch, Seguin looks to continue his good fortune when the Stars visit the well-rested Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Seguin, who was selected as the NHL’s Second Star of the Week, capped his impressive three-game stretch by collecting two goals and as many assists in a 4-2 triumph over Florida on Saturday. The 23-year-old Seguin has also fared well versus Philadelphia, recording 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 14 career encounters and four points last season as Dallas split a pair of meetings. Flyers forward Jakub Voracek also recorded four points in the 2014-15 series, but has managed just one assist in four games this season. “Every single season my starts aren’t the best and I am trying to find the quickest way possible to get to that midseason form,” Voracek told Philly.com.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE STARS (4-1-0): Veteran Jason Spezza has scored four goals and set up two others during the team’s winning streak and has enjoyed considerable success versus Philadelphia (nine goals, 21 assists in 32 career meetings). While Kari Lehtonen has been in net for each contest of the three-game winning streak, his 1-10-3 mark with a 3.49 goals-against average versus the Flyers leaves quite a bit to be desired. Antti Niemi, conversely, could get the call as he has won two of three career decisions with Philadelphia while sporting a stingy 1.83 GAA.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (2-1-1): Coach Dave Hakstol stopped short of revealing his starting goaltender for Tuesday’s tilt, although both Steve Mason and Michal Neuvirth are expected to see action with the team playing Dallas on Tuesday and Boston the following night. Neuvirth shined as Mason left the team to address a “personal family matter,” recording 31 saves in a 1-0 victory over Florida on Oct. 12 before turning aside all 30 shots he faced in a 3-0 triumph over Chicago on Wednesday. “Doesn’t matter which game it is,” Mason told the Flyers website. “You’re excited regardless. Both real good opportunities, good teams we’re playing against. Be a good test either way.”

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds has yet to score a goal this season after leading the club with 28 in 2014-15.

2. With five goals and three assists, Dallas captain Jamie Benn is riding a five-game point streak to begin the season.

3. The Flyers are just 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) on the power play after finishing third in the league (23.4 percent) in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Flyers 2