Stars 5, Flyers 1: Tyler Seguin recorded a natural hat trick and added an assist while rookie Valeri Nichushkin scored a goal and set up three others as host Dallas extended its point streak to six contests (3-0-3).

Seguin netted all three of his goals during a 17-minute, 4-second span in the second period to register his third career hat trick and second of the season. Cody Eakin added a short-handed tally and Dan Ellis finished with 27 saves in his first start since Nov. 26 as the Stars snapped a six-game winless streak versus Philadelphia.

Defenseman Andrej Meszaros scored a short-handed goal and Wayne Simmonds notched his 100th career assist for the Flyers, who suffered their first loss to Dallas since a 4-1 setback on Dec. 1, 2007. Steve Mason stopped 22 shots before being pulled to start the third period in favor of Ray Emery, who finished with seven saves.

After converting captain Jamie Benn’s saucer pass to forge a tie 39 seconds into the middle period, Seguin gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with 2:57 remaining in the session on a turnaround shot from the slot. The 21-year-old completed the hat trick 40 seconds later as his shot from along the right-wing boards deflected off Philadelphia defenseman Luke Schenn and into the net for his team-leading 15th goal.

Twenty-two seconds later, Dallas increased its lead to 4-1 as the 18-year-old Nichushkin wristed a low shot from the left faceoff circle that sailed past Mason for his fourth goal. Members of the sparse crowd who weren’t aware of Seguin’s hat trick at the time of his third tally began to throw hats on the ice with 33.4 seconds remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Seguin, who scored four goals in Dallas’ 7-3 victory over Calgary on Nov. 14, recorded his first career hat trick while playing for Boston on Nov. 5, 2011 against Toronto. ... Nichushkin’s four-point performance was the first by a Stars rookie since Jere Lehtinen accomplished the feat versus Edmonton in 1996. ... Dallas C Vernon Fiddler suffered an upper-body injury during the first period and Philadelphia D Kimmo Timonen endured an undisclosed ailment in the second. Neither returned to the contest.