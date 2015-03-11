EditorsNote: adds Lehtonen’s head-to-head record vs. Flyers in eighth graf

Lehtonen, Stars hold off Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- It was a game both teams could ill afford to lose.

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Tuesday night seven points out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, needing to pass three teams for the eighth spot. They endured a painful defeat at Boston over the weekend and looked flat the next day in a lopsided loss to New Jersey.

The Dallas Stars began the night with even less room for error -- 10 points removed from the playoff mix with four teams to pass for the final spot in the Western Conference. The Stars lost six in a row, then started to recover by winning two games before a frustrating loss to Tampa Bay over the weekend.

In the end, Dallas prevailed 2-1 on a late, tiebreaking goal by left winger Vernon Fiddler with just over six minutes remaining.

“It’s a morale boost,” Fiddler said. “You hope you can get a little streak going. We’re just trying to put a string of games together, period by period. We’re hoping to build off of this.”

At first, it looked as if it might be Philadelphia’s night.

For the first time in six games, the Flyers scored first. After just 1:13, defenseman Luke Schenn’s shot from the point went through traffic and slipped by Dallas goalie Kari Lehtonen. That would be all the Stars’ netminder would allow en route to his first career victory over Philadelphia.

“It’s been so long ... kind of started feeling like it’s never going to happen,” Lehtonen said finally defeating the Flyers after going 0-10-3 against them. “Sometimes it creeps back in my mind when there was a little bit left in the game, but today I was able to focus and we did a really good job in the third period and earned the win.”

Lehtonen made 25 saves, including two against Flyers right winger Jakub Voracek in the third period. One came on a nifty pass from Flyers center Claude Giroux.

“Our line played good hockey tonight. We created a lot of chances,” said Voracek, who assisted on the Flyers’ lone goal. “In the end, it doesn’t matter. We scored one goal, it wasn’t good enough.”

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason made 37 saves, several of them brilliant, as Philadelphia lost its third straight game and saw its playoff hopes continue to dim. After the game Mason said he was embarrassed by the team’s performance.

“I don’t know what to say,” Mason offered. “There’s no desperation. ... It’s tough to come into a room after games like that where we just needed to have a much better effort. It just wasn’t there.”

Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds, agreed.

“We’ve got to have everyone on board, every guy in this locker room -- all 20 -- compete and play, and tonight that wasn’t there.” Simmonds said. “Mase is right to say that. He stood on his head for us and gave us a shot. We definitely didn’t return the favor.”

Stars right winger Brett Ritchie tied the game midway through the first period, notching his fifth goal of the year at 11:23. Dallas left winger Curtis McKenzie passed to Ritchie, who split the Flyers defense, beat Schenn and fired a shot past Mason to make it 1-1.

The score remained tied until Fiddler’s game-winner at 13:50 of the third period. Fiddler took a pass from Stars center Colton Sceviour and poked it through Mason’s legs as the goalie sprawled on the ice.

Both teams resume play Thursday on the road. Dallas visits the Carolina Hurricanes, while Philadelphia takes on the Blues in St. Louis.

NOTES: Flyers D Nick Grossmann, a formerly of the Stars, returned to face his former team after missing the previous four games with a head injury. ... Flyers D Michael Del Zotto, who sustained an upper-body injury over the weekend in Boston, was out for the second straight game and is expected to remain out at least a week. ... Dallas D John Klingberg, who left the Stars’ game Saturday at Tampa Bay with a lower-body injury, returned to the lineup. Klingberg entered the game atop the rookie defensemen stat leaders with 36 points. ... Stars D Trevor Daley (sprained knee) remained out. RW Valeri Nichushkin, who had hip surgery in November, could return to the team in a week. ... D Jason Demers and C Cody Eakin were both scratches for Dallas, while C R.J. Umberger and D Brandon Manning were out of the lineup for Philadelphia.