Stars continue hot start with win in Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- It looks like the Dallas Stars got the message from last season.

After winning just four of their first 14 games en route to missing the playoffs, they knew a slow start was out of the question this season.

Following a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center, the Stars already have five wins through their first six.

“Our whole last year was based on how bad our start was,” Dallas center Tyler Seguin said. “We were climbing out of a hole.”

Different story this time around.

Dallas (5-1-0) won its fourth consecutive game thanks to goals from the usual leaders, Seguin and left winger Jamie Benn, while goalie Antti Niemi was strong in net. The Stars, who came in leading the NHL in goals per game (3.80), scored 15 over their four-game winning streak.

“I feel good -- put that behind us and move on,” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think we can play better. We’re still a work in progress. We’re trying to sort out playing with a lead.”

Philadelphia (2-2-1) lost for the first time at home after winning two straight followed by a five-day layoff.

“Schedule is what it is,” Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. “We just couldn’t find our legs early on.”

The Flyers hadn’t allowed a goal on home ice before welcoming Dallas to town.

Center Sean Couturier potted the Flyers’ only goal on an awkward deflection in traffic during the third period. The Stars sealed the win with a pivotal two-minute penalty kill in the final seven minutes.

“It took us some time to find our energy,” Hakstol said. “We had our moments, our spurts, but they had sustained pushes before we got going in the third.”

Niemi (2-1-0) stopped 34 shots in his first game action since Oct. 10, when he was roughed up for six goals in the Stars’ lone loss of the season.

“I thought he played great,” Ruff said. “Especially against their power play, their power play has been together so long. He made a couple of second-opportunity saves that kept us where we were at and that’s what you need from your goaltender.”

The Flyers saw the return of goalie Steve Mason, who was out for the team’s two-game winning streak while dealing with a personal family matter. Mason (0-2-1) was tested early and made 30 saves, but he received little support. In his three starts, Philadelphia scored four goals.

“He made some real good saves,” Hakstol said.

In the waning moments of the first period, Dallas struck.

Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning misplayed a bouncing puck in his own zone, leading to Seguin putting a high shot past Mason with 52 seconds remaining before the first intermission.

Dallas started applying pressure late in the period, but Mason never broke until the defensive breakdown led to Seguin’s fourth goal of the season. Benn and defenseman John Klingberg were credited with assists.

“It was just bouncing like crazy,” Seguin said, “and once it came close to me, I just tried to whack it.”

The Stars, who outshot the Flyers 14-7 in the first, carried the firepower over into the second, scoring on Benn’s snap shot just 11 seconds in. Seguin and defenseman Alex Goligoski assisted on the play.

Benn has at least one point in every game this season and a goal in five of the six.

“He’s been good,” Ruff said. “I’ve him seen him where he’s been better, that might be scary, but I’ve seen him where he’s been better.”

Seguin, fresh off a four-point game, compiled two points to give him 10 through Dallas’ first six games.

“(Benn) and (Seguin) were both difference-makers,” Ruff said.

“This is a building where you’ve got to be able to push back and I thought we had some real good push back.”

That was evident on the critical penalty kill late in the third to shut the door. The Flyers ended up going 0-for-4 on the power play.

“We’re finding ways to win,” Ruff said. “Just have to keep working.”

NOTES: Flyers G Steve Mason made his first start in 10 days after missing two straight games because of a personal matter. Backup G Michal Neuvirth posted two shutouts starting in Mason’s absence. ... Stars G Antti Niemi got the start over G Kari Lehtonen. Niemi, who hadn’t played since Oct. 10, started Dallas’ first two games of the season and Lehtonen started the next three. Lehtonen had a 1-10-3 record in 14 career games against the Flyers. ... C R.J. Umberger, D Luke Schenn and C Vincent Lecavalier were healthy scratches for the Flyers. Lecavalier has yet to play in a game this season. ... D Jamie Oleksiak and D Patrik Nemeth were healthy scratches for the Stars for the sixth straight game. Oleksiak appeared in 36 games last season and Nemeth played in 22.