Stars hang on to beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nothing has come easily for goalie Kari Lehtonen in his NHL career. His 500th career game was no different Thursday night.

Lehtonen faced just 18 shots on his milestone night, but allowed two late goals to throw a scare into a Dallas Stars team clinging to slim playoff hopes in the Western Conference en route to a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

“It was exciting for me, especially at the start of the game,” said the 6-foot-4 Finn. “It was a nice milestone, but I had to battle and stay calm just like any other game. It was good enough today.”

The Stars scored three first-period goals, with defensemen Alex Goligoski and Jason Demers and rookie left winger Curtis McKenzie scoring, to jump out to an early lead.

Lehtonen, who began his NHL career with the Atlanta Thrashers as the second overall draft pick in 2002, became the sixth active goalie to play 500 games, posting his 28th win of the season.

“That was a long time ago, and I don’t look the same and sometimes I don’t feel the same, but it has been fun times,” Lehtonen said. “Hopefully I can keep doing this for a while.”

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Hurricanes

The Stars (31-27-10) improved to 3-1 on their current five-game trip.

Carolina goalie Cam Ward, picked 25th overall in the same draft as Lehtonen, played in his 500th career game at PNC Arena on Feb. 24. Both goalies have 242 career wins.

Lehtonen kept his team ahead by two goals with breakaway saves against Carolina forward Alexander Semin and center Elias Lindholm in the second period.

Center Cody Eakin’s 16th goal of the season with 8:23 left then gave the Stars a three-goal lead.

“That’s a heck of an accomplishment for this league for a goaltender; that’s a lot of hockey games,” Dallas coach Lindy Ruff said of Lehtonen. “We were playing a real sound game and then we made a couple of (second-period) mistakes that he covered us on.”

Carolina didn’t register a shot in the first 13:56 of the third period before late goals by center Andrej Nestrasil and left wing Chris Terry within a 48-second span made it interesting down the stretch.

Former Carolina right winger Patrick Eaves sealed the win with his empty-net goal with 1:10 left, clearing out a rebound in front of his goalie and then sending the puck the length of the ice.

“We were playing a helluva third period until the last five minutes, there wasn’t much going on,” Ruff said. “But that seems to be our year.”

“For a majority of that game we played a pretty desperate brand of hockey,” added Goligoski.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (25-33-8) had been red hot on the power play, going 5 of 9 in home games against Edmonton and Columbus, but they failed to register a shot on goal on two man-advantage opportunities against the Stars through two periods, managing just 11 shots in the first 40 minutes.

“They were quicker than us tonight,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “Everybody needed to be better for us in the first 50 minutes. We never executed with the puck.”

Carolina took a 1-0 lead 4:06 into the game when center Victor Rask, who also had two assists, backhanded in a rebound for his 10th goal of the season. But the Hurricanes were outplayed during the final 15 minutes of the period, allowing two goals in a three-minute span from McKenzie and Goligoski.

The Stars then added a third goal in the final 3:35 on a point shot from Demers as Carolina goalie Anton Khudobin was screened.

The Hurricanes were outshot 14-4 in the period.

NOTES: Carolina D Jack Hillen, acquired in a Feb. 28 trade with Washington, missed his third straight game with a concussion. ... The Stars share the NHL lead with nine short-handed goals. ... The Stars are now 10-3-1 against the Metropolitan Division. ... Hurricanes D Justin Faulk (44 points) is one of three defensemen to lead his team in scoring. The others are Oliver Ekman-Larsson of Arizona and Erik Karlsson of Ottawa. ... Carolina C Victor Rask is tied for third in the NHL in rookie power-play assists. ... The Hurricanes are first in the league on the power play since the All-Star break.