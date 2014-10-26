Nielsen’s hat trick leads Islanders past Stars

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- There were numerous times last season when New York Islanders coach Jack Capuano defended his team’s effort and bemoaned its misfortune in a hard-luck loss. So he’s not about to start apologizing for the Islanders now winning games in unusual fashion.

Center Frans Nielsen scored a hat trick in the third period Saturday, and the Islanders hung on for a wild 7-5 victory over the Dallas Stars at Nassau Coliseum.

The Islanders won despite squandering a two-goal lead in the second period, when the Stars took the lead with three unanswered goals in a span of 10:25. Last season, the Islanders lost 13 games in which they had two-goal leads.

“I’ll take the W‘s,” Capuano said. “Last year we outplayed teams. Last year we out-chanced teams. And we lost the games. I give our team credit.”

The Islanders led 3-1 just 1:25 into the second period yet fell behind on goals by Stars center Tyler Seguin, center Jason Spezza and left winger Antoine Roussel.

But defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky re-tied the game with 3:40 left in the period, a mere 30 seconds after Stars left winger Antoine Roussel put Dallas ahead.

“It was one of those games, seemed like for both sides. Pucks were finding the back of the net,” Capuano said. “I liked the emotion on the bench. We were up by a couple, they got one back right away, but we stayed with it and we did a lot of good things.”

Nielsen’s first goal, midway through the third period, gave the Islanders a lead they wouldn’t relinquish, but Stars center Shawn Horcoff scored 23 seconds after Nielsen’s second goal to pull Dallas within 6-5 with 4:28 remaining.

The Stars pulled goalie Anders Lindback in the final minute, but the Islanders withstood the attack and Nielsen picked up a loose puck at center ice and fired it into the empty net with one-tenth of a second remaining for the first hat trick of his career.

“I don’t know the stats, but we had a lot of tight games going into the third period last year we didn’t win,” Nielsen said of the Islanders, who lost 13 games in which they held leads after two periods. “I think we’re doing the right thing. We’re getting the puck deep, we compete hard and then you get bounces, too.”

Before Saturday, the Islanders had lost 46 straight games in which they allowed more than four goals -- dating to a 7-6 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 13, 2011.

Capuano said a win such as Saturday’s is evidence of how the Islanders -- who added former Stanley Cup winners in defensemen Johnny Boychuck and Nick Leddy and goalie Chad Johnson during the offseason -- are gaining both confidence and maturity.

“(There is) believability and trust in that room right now that we can win games no matter how you have to win them,” Capuano said.

Center Anders Lee, left winger Nikolay Kulemin and center Brock Nelson also scored for the Islanders (6-2-0), who remained in first place in the Metropolitan Division. Johnson made 26 saves.

Left winger Vernon Fiddler scored in the first period for the Stars (4-2-2), who had a three-game road winning streak snapped.

Goalie Anders Lindback, making just his second start of the year and his first since Oct. 11, recorded 22 saves for Dallas.

“He had a tough night,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “We (had) some pretty good opportunities, but at the same time we’ve got to get some saves. It’s part of his role. It’s not easy going in (with a lot of rest), but we needed a few tonight.”

NOTES: The Islanders finished 28-16-8-2 at Nassau Coliseum against the Stars. The Islanders begin play at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next season. ... The Islanders activated C Mikhail Grabovski from injured reserve and placed RW Josh Bailey (broken hand) on injured reserve. Grabovski had missed three games. Bailey was injured Thursday. ... The Islanders scratched D Travis Hamonic, who missed his second straight game with an upper-body injury, as well as the healthy duo of LW Eric Boulton and D Matt Donovan. ... The Stars had a pair of healthy scratches: D Kevin Connauton and LW Curtis McKenzie. ... The Stars won three of their first four road games for only the eighth time in the franchise’s 47-season history.