Clutterbuck helps Islanders surprise Stars

NEW YORK - New York Islanders head coach Jack Capuano doesn’t like extended breaks for his team. But even Capuano can’t mind the idea of right winger Cal Clutterbuck and the rest of his teammates relaxing a bit before one of the biggest games of the season.

A banged-up Clutterbuck scored two goals Sunday night, including what proved to be the game-winner midway through the third period, as the Islanders held off the league-leading Dallas Stars, 6-5, at Barclays Center.

Right winger Kyle Okposo scored twice while center Anders Lee and center Mikhail Grabovski scored once apiece for the Islanders (22-13-5), who moved three points ahead of the New York Rangers in the race for second place in the Metropolitan Division while also improving to 5-2-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

The Islanders are just 1-2-0 when playing on at least three days’ rest, which is what New York will do when it hosts the Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals on Thursday.

“I don’t like this team when we have long layoffs,” Capuano said. “I like when we continue to play. Since I’ve been here, it’s the one area of the game we’ve done really well at - the back-to-backs or just playing a lot of hockey.”

The Islanders have certainly played a lot of hockey since the holiday break ended Dec. 27. New York is 3-2-0 in the last eight days and went 2-1-0 on a road trip that spanned New Year’s Day and ended with a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

“It’s always tough to get in late and come back and play that first home game,” Capuano said.

Clutterbuck had the toughest task Sunday. He was listed as a game-time decision after exiting Saturday’s game due to an upper-body injury before taking his usual spot along the Islanders’ fourth line.

It appeared as if Clutterbuck’s night might be over 5:07 into the second. Clutterbuck had his knees bent as he battled for the puck along the boards when Stars defenseman Jason Demers was whistled for elbowing him in the head.

Clutterbuck remained on all fours for a couple minutes before getting up and slowly skating off the ice. Demers received a five-minute boarding penalty as well as a 10-minute game misconduct.

“I didn’t think he did anything, really,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said of the Demers hit. “(Clutterbuck) didn’t look hurt, but he sold it pretty good.”

After a locker room checkup, Clutterbuck returned and capped the Islanders’ three-goal second by scoring with 2:17 remaining to extend New York’s lead to 5-2.

“He just knows how to play one way,” Capuano said of Clutterbuck. “He’s a physical presence.”

His second goal - a short-handed score 9:53 into the third - sandwiched goals by Stars right winger right winger Valeri Nichushkin and allowed the Islanders to maintain a multi-goal lead until Dallas center Jason Spezza scored with 1:42 left.

The two-goal game was the third of Clutterbuck’s career and his first since Feb. 11, 2011, when he achieved the feat for the Minnesota Wild against the St. Louis Blues. But on Sunday, he was more interested in enjoying some time off than marveling at a rare offensive outburst.

“I feel like everybody else down in here,” Clutterbuck said. “I just kind of want to go home, put my feet up and watch a TV show or something.”

Especially since Clutterbuck knows what awaits the Islanders when the Capitals - who lead the Eastern Conference with 59 points - arrive Thursday for the first game between the longtime rivals since Washington’s bitter seven-game victory in the conference quarterfinals last April.

Five of the games were decided by two goals or fewer, including the Capitals’ 2-1 Game 4 win in which right winger Tom Wilson knocked concussion-prone Islanders defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky out for the playoffs with a hard check along the boards.

“That one’s even amped up a little bit more, I think, given the history,” Clutterbuck said. “We need two points regardless of the opposition. But there are definitely games that have a bigger feeling to them.”

Left wingers Vernon Fiddler and Patrick Sharp scored in the first period for the Stars (28-9-4), who took leads of 1-0 and 2-1 before suffering back-to-back losses for the first time this season. Dallas lost to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

“We don’t want to make this a trend, obviously,” Stars left winger Jamie Benn said.

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss made 36 saves while Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen recorded 38 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders scratched RW Steve Bernier, LW Eric Boulton and D Brian Strait. ... Islanders G Jaroslav Halak (upper body) remained on injured reserve but skated Sunday morning. Head coach Jack Capuano said the team will know more Tuesday regarding a timetable for D Johnny Boychuk, who suffered a shoulder injury Thursday. ... The Stars scratched RW Patrick Eaves, D Patrik Nemeth and D Jamie Oleksiak. RW Valeri Nichushkin returned to the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. ... Every other NHL team has at least two losing streaks of at least two games except the Washington Capitals, who have lost their last two games.