Preview: Stars at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets kick off their season-high six-game homestand Friday, when they welcome the Dallas Stars to Manitoba. Winnipeg opened the campaign with a pair of victories - scoring five goals in each - but has tallied a total of three times in consecutive losses. The Jets are coming off a 2-1 loss to the Wild in Minnesota on Thursday in which they were outshot 30-15.

Dallas hits the road for the first time this season after splitting a pair of home games. The Stars have not played since Saturday, when they posted a 2-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Dallas has scored a total of four goals - with Alex Chiasson registering two.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (1-1-0): Chiasson and defenseman Brenden Dillon (one goal, one assist) are tied for the team lead in scoring with two points apiece. Defenseman Aaron Rome continues to recover from a hip procedure and will travel with the club on its three-game road trip, although he’s not expected to play. “He’s getting closer,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “He’s probably within a week to 10 days of starting to play games.”

ABOUT THE JETS (2-2-0): Bryan Little scored Winnipeg’s lone goal Thursday, his team-leading third of the season. Little is third on the club with four points, one behind defensemen Dustin Byfuglien and Tobias Enstrom (five assists apiece). Winnipeg was brutal in the faceoff circles against Minnesota as it lost 45 of its 61 draws, with Little winning just once in 20 attempts.

OVERTIME

1. Enstrom has notched at least one assist in each of his four games this season.

2. LW Erik Cole has scored the Stars’ other goal.

3. Dallas continues its trek Saturday at Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Stars 1