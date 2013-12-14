Preview: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars have made the most of their matinee starts this season, while the Winnipeg Jets haven’t fared as well with the sun out. The Stars vie for their third such victory in as many contests on Saturday afternoon, when they pay a visit to Manitoba. Tyler Seguin came up big last Saturday afternoon, recording his third career hat trick - a natural one, at that - in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia.

Seguin also made his presence felt in the teams’ first meeting, scoring two goals and setting up two others in a 4-1 triumph over Winnipeg on Oct. 11. Captain Andrew Ladd answered for the Jets over two weeks later, netting the decisive tally in the shootout of a 2-1 victory versus the Stars. Winnipeg has lost both of its afternoon starts this season in addition to its first two contests of the three-game homestand.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, CBC, KTXA (Dallas)

ABOUT THE STARS (14-11-5): Dallas has been outscored 9-3 en route to dropping its last two contests. A woeful power play continues to plague the Stars, who went 0-for-3 against Nashville and are sputtering at an NHL-worst 10.5 percent conversion rate. “On the power play, we’re just not bearing down and burying them when get them right now,” defenseman Alex Goligoski said.

ABOUT THE JETS (14-14-5): Blake Wheeler scored twice in Winnipeg’s 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado on Thursday to increase his total to four goals in his last five games. Victories haven’t followed suit, prompting mild-mannered coach Claude Noel to take a more direct approach. “I don’t deal in moral victories. I deal in reality,” Noel told the Winnipeg Sun. “(Being at) .500 isn’t good enough.”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane returned to the ice for Friday’s practice but was tight-lipped about a potential return against Dallas. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a lower-body injury versus Philadelphia on Nov. 29.

2. Dallas G Kari Lehtonen has flustered the Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise in posting a 2-0-1 career mark. The former Thrasher has stopped 87-of-89 shots - including 37-of-38 on Oct. 26.

3. The Jets are 3-for-10 on the power play over the last two games after failing on all 18 attempts in the previous seven contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Jets 2