Preview: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars look to strengthen their tenuous hold on the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference when they visit the reeling Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. Dallas, which is tied with Phoenix for eighth place despite playing two fewer games, allowed a two-goal lead in the third-period to evaporate en route to a 4-3 home shootout loss to Calgary on Friday. “This time of year with these points being so valuable, you can’t give up a 3-1 lead in the third,” captain Jamie Benn said.

Benn looks to continue to torment the Jets as he attempts to match a season high by scoring in a fifth consecutive game. The Canadian Olympian has collected three goals and two assists in two games in Manitoba, with each resulting in victories for the Stars. The Jets will need to keep Benn in check if they hope to snap their season-high six-game winless skid (0-3-3).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, KTXA (Dallas), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (32-23-11): Tyler Seguin enjoyed quite the performance in his last meeting with the Jets, scoring two goals and setting up two others in Dallas’ 6-4 victory on Dec. 14. Although three months have passed since that contest, the former first-round pick continues to be playing at a scintillating level. Seguin has recorded four goals and six assists on his four-game point streak.

ABOUT THE JETS (30-29-9): Captain Andrew Ladd scored in consecutive games and converted defenseman Dustin Byfuglien has four in as many contests, but both have yet to tally against Dallas this season. The same can be said for Bryan Little, who is riding a four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). Al Montoya is expected to get the start as coach Paul Maurice deemed that Ondrej Pavelec will miss the next two games with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas G Kari Lehtonen participated in a full practice on Saturday, with coach Lindy Ruff telling the team’s website that the veteran Finn is “real close to getting back.”

2. Jets RW Chris Thorburn is not expected to play on Sunday as he nurses a lower-body injury.

3. The Stars have outscored Winnipeg by a 12-6 margin to seize five of a possible six points this season. The Central Division rivals will meet again on March 24.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Stars 2