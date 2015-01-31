Preview: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars attempt to conclude their three-game road trip with a winning record as they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Dallas split the first two contests of its trek, dropping a 3-2 decision at Montreal on Tuesday before posting a 6-3 victory in Ottawa two nights later. Trevor Daley recorded a goal and two assists while fellow defenseman John Klingberg snapped a tie midway through the third period after the Stars squandered a 3-0 lead.

Winnipeg returns home after a trip to Pennsylvania that produced a pair of losses. Two days after a 5-3 defeat in Pittsburgh, the Jets suffered a 5-2 setback at Philadelphia on Thursday despite a two-goal performance from Mathieu Perreault. Winnipeg outscored the Stars 7-3 in winning two meetings in Dallas earlier this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), CITY (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (22-19-7): Daley’s goal on Thursday was his 12th of the season, tying him with three others for second in the league among defensemen, one behind Arizona All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson. It marks the first time the 31-year-old has reached double digits in tallies as his previous career high was nine, which he set last season. Klingberg is deadlocked with Florida All-Star Aaron Ekblad for the league lead among rookie blue-liners with seven goals.

ABOUT THE JETS (26-16-8): Perreault has scored 13 goals over his last 16 contests. The 27-year-old is one tally away from matching his career high set last season with Anaheim. All-Star Dustin Byfuglien is among the group of four defensemen that includes Daley trailing Ekman-Larsson for first in goals by a blue-liner.

OVERTIME

1. Perreault’s multi-goal effort Thursday was his third of the season and first since he tallied four times against Florida on Jan. 13.

2. Stars captain Jamie Benn, who scored twice against Ottawa, has collected eight points over his last five contests.

3. Winnipeg placed RW Matt Halischuk on injured reserve and recalled LW TJ Galiardi from St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Jets 1