Preview: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars hope to avoid a third straight third-period meltdown when they visit the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. Dallas carried a two-goal lead into the third against Detroit on Saturday and squandered it before building another and allowing it to again slip away en route to an overtime loss. The Stars held a 1-0 advantage after two sessions in Minnesota the following night but surrendered six consecutive goals to suffer their third consecutive loss.

Winnipeg is coming off a game in which it also let a third-period lead get away, allowing the tying goal early in the session and the winner at 3:47 of overtime in Toronto on Saturday. It was the second straight defeat for the Jets after a stretch during which they earned points in six of seven contests (4-1-2). The road team won each of the first three meetings this season, with Winnipeg winning twice in Dallas before falling at home on Jan. 31.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TXA 21 (Dallas), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (27-24-9): Jamie Benn extended his point streak to seven games with an assist in Sunday’s setback. But the captain was in no mood to celebrate after his team’s horrific third period. “You’ve got a 1-0 lead after two periods and come out in the third and lay an egg and give up six goals,” he said. “It’s embarrassing.” Benn has collected seven goals and five assists during his streak.

ABOUT THE JETS (30-20-11): After being kept off the scoresheet in his debut with Winnipeg, defenseman Tyler Myers has put together a four-game point streak during which he has recorded a goal and four assists. Rookie blue-liner Ben Chiarot underwent surgery on his broken left hand Monday morning and will miss approximately six weeks, coach Paul Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun. “He’s not coming back until the doc says that thing is right,” Maurice said. “We’re hopeful he’ll be back toward the end of the regular season.”

OVERTIME

1. The Stars’ power play has been impressive of late as it entered Monday ranked first in the league since the All-Star break with a 29.8 percent success rate (14-for-47).

2. The Jets have won three straight at home and gained at least one point in seven of its last eight at MTS Centre (6-1-1).

3. Neither team has been putting forth strong defensive efforts lately, as Dallas has allowed 18 goals over its last three games while Winnipeg has yielded 17 tallies in its last four contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Jets 3