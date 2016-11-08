Preview: Stars at Jets

The Dallas Stars will attempt to bounce back from a last-minute overtime loss when they continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night in a matchup of Central Division rivals. Dallas has lost seven of its last nine games, but one of the victories was a 3-2 win over Winnipeg on Oct. 25.

The Stars led the Western Conference in points last season but are treading water with a bevy of forwards sidelined due to injury and illness. Dallas' last three losses have come by one goal, including two in overtime, but coach Lindy Ruff said he didn't "want to use manpower as an excuse." Winnipeg has dropped four of its last five games and has faced a rugged schedule in November with a home-and-home against Washington followed by matchups against Detroit and the New York Rangers. The Jets avenged their loss at Dallas last month with a 4-1 home victory two nights later.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest-Plus (Dallas), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (4-5-3): The one silver lining of the injury-ravaged forward lines has been the play of rookie center Gemel Smith, who notched his first two NHL goals in Sunday's loss at Chicago. "It's just his speed," linemate Adam Cracknell said of Smith. "I think he's a full-package kind of kid. He works hard, he tracks well, he thinks the game very well, and he has an offensive mind." Tyler Seguin scored on the power play Saturday, boosting his team-high totals to six goals and 13 points.

ABOUT THE JETS (5-7-1): Defenseman Jacob Trouba and Winnipeg broke their contract stalemate Monday, coming to terms on a two-year contract worth $6 million. Trouba, the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft, had requested a trade in May and would not have been able to play this season if he didn't sign by Dec. 1. “This is a big step towards adding a piece that was not in our lineup,” said Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, who did not rule out Trouba playing against the Stars.

OVERTIME

1. Seguin scored in both matchups versus the Jets this season and has 15 goals and 27 points in 25 games against them.

2. Winnipeg is 0-for-17 on the power play over the past seven games.

3. Stars G Antti Niemi started both games versus the Jets last month, but G Kari Lehtonen is 7-2-1 against Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Stars 3