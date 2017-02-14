Preview: Stars at Jets

One season after posting the highest point total in the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars are sliding out of playoff contention as they prepare to visit the struggling Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night. The Stars are coming off a crushing defeat in the opener of the three-game road trip, blowing a three-goal lead in a 5-3 loss at Nashville.

Dallas carried a 3-1 lead into the third period against the Predators but unraveled by allowing three goals in the first 6:02 en route to its fifth loss in six games this month. "It's unacceptable," captain Jamie Benn said. "We're fighting for our lives, and that's what we put out there for 20 minutes." Winnipeg is tied with the Stars with 54 points and goals allowed with 3.15 per game -- only Colorado has surrendered more -- and is mired in a four-game skid. After losing a 3-2 decision at Dallas on Oct. 25, the Jets have won the last three matchups while outscoring the Stars 16-6.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE STARS (22-25-10): Dallas' latest skid has general manager Jim Nill mulling whether the team will be buyers or sellers at the March 1 trade deadline. The issue facing Nill is complicated by the Stars' upcoming bye week. "You have to go on a run here eventually," Nill told SiriusXM NHL radio on Monday. "We've been win one, lose one, win two, lose one -- eventually, you have to go on a run where you win three, four, five games in a row if you're going to get back in it."

ABOUT THE JETS (25-29-4): Winnipeg's chance for a perfect four-game road trip ended with a loss at Colorado, which triggered the current four-game slide, including three straight losses at home. “You win three and you feel like we're getting right back to where we need to be in the playoff picture and then you lose four in a row," forward Andrew Copp said. "It's not a good feeling." Defenseman Toby Enstrom (lower body) was hurt in the latest setback and will sit out Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Stars F Tyler Seguin has four goals and six assists in his last 10 games overall and 16 tallies in 27 games versus Winnipeg.

2. Jets rookie F Patrik Laine has five goals and nine points in four meetings against Dallas.

3. The Stars have surrendered a league-high 10 short-handed goals.

PREDICTION: Stars 5, Jets 4