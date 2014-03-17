Jets rout Stars to tighten race for eighth

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- In no uncertain terms, the Winnipeg Jets informed the Dallas Stars they simply aren’t ready to go away.

The Jets halted a six-game winless slide with a convincing 7-2 triumph over the Stars on Sunday night at MTS Centre, posting their first victory since March 1.

Left winger Dustin Byfuglien scored twice for the Jets, his 18th and 19th goals of the season, while right winger Blake Wheeler had four assists for the Jets, who went 0-3-3 during their ugly stretch.

Byfuglien went to the dressing room with about 10 minutes left in the third period, and the Jets later said he suffered a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Tobias Enstrom and center Olli Jokinen each had three-point nights as Winnipeg (31-29-9) moved within four points of the Stars (32-24-11) and the Phoenix Coyotes for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Enstrom potted his eighth goal of the season, while Jokinen scored his 16th.

“I think tonight is a game where we’ve got ourselves back into the race now, beating a team that’s in eighth (place),” said Jets left winger Evander Kane, who scored the final goal of the night on a breakaway at 7:33 of the third period.

It was rather meaningless on the score sheet but huge for the talented forward, who went the previous 10 games without a goal but now has 16 the season.

Winnipeg has less than 24 hours to prepare for another big test when its face the league-leading Blues in St. Louis on Monday night.

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Jets

Kane said the Jets have no choice but to keep battling.

“That energy comes from your own mind. It’s all mental,” he said. “We have an opportunity to go into St. Louis and grab two points, and that’s going to be our plan.”

Winnipeg scored more than three goals in a game for the first time since a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31.

Jets rookie defenseman Jacob Trouba ripped his eighth of the year early in the first period, and right winger Michael Frolik scored his 14th. Dallas got first-period goals from right winger Alex Chiasson, his 12th, and center Tyler Seguin, his career-high 30th. Seguin scored 29 goals for the Boston Bruins in 2011-12.

The timing of a save by starting goalie Al Montoya midway through the first period was critical for the Jets. With his club already trailing 2-1, Montoya turned aside a breakaway chance by Dallas left winger Erik Cole, and the Jets responded with goals by Frolik and Enstrom before the period was done.

”That goes back to experience, I guess,“ Montoya said. ”Being put in that situation before, you’ve got a choice. You either go out there and make a big save or you let the mental part of the game bother you.

“I‘m a battler, and I’d like to think my teammates think the same of me. So I responded and made a save, and they responded greatly.”

Enstrom scored with less than three minutes left in the first period to snap a 2-2 tie, while Jokinen found the back of the net just 29 seconds into the middle period to give the Jets some breathing room.

Stars goalie Tim Thomas was immediately pulled after Jokinen’s goal and was replaced by Cristopher Nilstorp, who saw his first action of the season after being called up from the Texas Stars of the AHL on March 9 when Kari Lehtonen got hurt.

Late in the second period, Byfuglien hammered home his first of the game on a point shot, beating Nilstorp cleanly.

Winnipeg was rock solid in both ends of the ice after tying the game in the first period, holding down 3-2 and 5-2 leads at the period breaks.

“It’s been a tough road for us these last six, so on our side we had a team that was highly motivated and (ticked) off, and did all the right things to be ready to go,” said Wheeler, who took over the team lead with 56 points. “We haven’t many wins that weren’t one-goal games this year, so it was good to build a lead and keep it.”

The Stars were 3-0-1 in their previous four games, and they were winners in eight of their previous 12 contests.

Dallas coach Lindy Ruff drew no positives from the road loss Sunday.

”It’s tremendously disappointing, there’s no doubt. I‘m disappointed in the way we played,“ he said. ”I didn’t think we showed enough resolve. We didn’t compete hard enough on the walls, where we’d been a good team. And when we were under a little bit of pressure, we threw pucks into the middle of the ice.

“We made some big mistakes tonight.”

Montoya posted a sound 25-save performance, improving his record to 11-5-3 this season in a backup role. He has made just five starts since late January, but he is expected to get the nod in St. Louis with starter Ondrej Pavelec on the mend.

Pavelec sustained a lower-body injury Friday night in a loss to the Rangers, requiring the Jets to call up Michael Hutchinson from the St. John’s IceCaps of the AHL on Saturday. Hutchinson, 24, was originally drafted by Boston, but he has yet to play in an NHL game. In 2012, he suited up as a backup to Thomas, then the Bruins’ goalie.

Nilstorp stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced after Thomas stopped 13 of 17.

NOTES: Stars C Cody Eakin and LW Ryan Garbutt are native Winnipeggers who had to come up with dozens of tickets for the friends and family. ... Dallas C Tyler Seguin has five goals and four assists in three stops at Winnipeg. ... C Patrice Cormier, called up from the AHL St. John’s over the weekend, recorded a first-period assist, his first point in very limited duty over three seasons with the Jets. He had a goal and an assist in 21 games for the Atlanta Thrashers during the 2010-11 season. ... Dallas D Sergei Gonchar is just five points shy of 800 since he debuted in the NHL during the 1994-95 campaign with Washington. The 19-year veteran, who won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2009, turns 40 years old on April 13.