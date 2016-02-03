Stars fly past Jets in breakaway-filled game

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- The Dallas Stars’ shootout practice paid off on both sides of the puck Tuesday night as the visitors came off the All-Star break with a 5-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

What, no overtime?

Indeed, this contest had more breakaways than many games that go to the shootout, and the Stars left no doubt who won this skills competition.

With the Jets ahead 2-1 early in the second period, Stars goalie Antti Niemi turned away breakaways from Jets centers Bryan Little and Andrew Copp on consecutive shifts and then thwarted Little one more time when Little was in alone in the slot to set the stage for the comeback.

With Stars defenseman Jason Demers in the penalty box for tripping at 12:34, the Stars broke in on a two-on-none but were stopped by Connor Hellebuyck.

Moments later, as the penalty expired, Stars center Cody Eakin knocked the puck by Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba at the Dallas blue line, and he and his mates were off to the races. Demers carried it into the Jets’ zone flanked by defenseman John Klingberg and Eakin -- who was missing his stick, thanks to Trouba knocking it out of his hands -- and without a Jet in sight, Klingberg roofed the pass to tie things at 2-2 at 14:41.

“It was kind of crazy. Me and (Demers) on a two-and-oh breakaway. That’s kind of crazy, two (defensemen) up there,” Klingberg said.

“I think all the games we’re going to play now are going to look like this. For us, this was an important road game and a big win for us because we’ve been struggling a bit on the road before the break. It’s a good way to start over after the break.”

Two minutes later, the Stars took their first lead of the game on a nifty three-way passing play. Right winger Valeri Nichushkin provided the “tic,” fellow right winger Ales Hemsky the “tac” and center Vernon Fiddler the “toe” for his seventh of the season.

Center Tyler Seguin scored the winner on the power play less than three minutes into the third period when his one-timer from the point on a failed clearing attempt eluded Hellebuyck. It was his second of the game and 27th of the season.

The win improved the Stars’ record to 32-14-5 and 69 points, while the Jets fell to 22-25-3 and 47 points.

Stars coach Lindy Ruff wasn’t surprised to see each team’s systems go by the wayside following the All-Star break.

“The game was a little ragged. I thought both goalies had to make some big saves. Some odd-numbered rushes, we saw breakaways, a three-on-none, a couple two-on-ones. I think that’s typical after teams have had a week off.”

The view on the losing side of the skills competition was decidedly different.

“You can’t be giving up two-on-ohs and three-on-ohs,” Jets right winger Drew Stafford said. “We had breakaways ourselves that we didn’t capitalize on. If you get into a track meet like that, they’ve got a great transition (game), and that paid off for them. It’s frustrating.”

Winnipeg defenseman Tyler Myers, who rang the puck off the post in the game’s final minute as the Jets pulled Hellebuyck in an effort to draw even, said the middle frame was the difference.

“It seemed like we were trading breakaways in the second period. They started to outwork us. I was just two inches away from tying it up. Once I saw (center Bryan Little) wasn’t going to shoot it, I just tried to find open space in the slot. He made a really good pass to me. I put it to the side I wanted to, I just put it a little high.”

The Jets opened the scoring on the power play at 14:16 of the first period when Stafford’s one-timer from the side boards beat Niemi high to the glove side. Trouba and left winger Andrew Ladd drew the assists while Stars defenseman Jason Demers was serving a two-minute penalty for tripping right winger Blake Wheeler.

The Jets’ power play has been among the worst in the league for the majority of the season.

Winnipeg’s penalty killing hasn’t been much better, but it, too, had a good first period, holding the Stars at bay for more than five minutes.

The good special teams vibrations didn’t last, however, as Seguin scored on a one-timer just as Jets defenseman Dustin Byfuglien was stepping out of the penalty box 51 seconds into the second period.

Byfuglien got on the scoresheet the way the Jets prefer when he cut the lead to 4-3 at 10:14 of the third period.

His one-timer was his 15th of the season, with assists going to super rookie left winger Nikolaj Ehlers and center Mark Scheifele. Scheifele very nearly tied the game a few minutes later on yet another breakaway but couldn’t stuff the puck past Niemi’s left pad.

Niemi made 21 saves in the win, while Hellebuyck stopped 22 shots.

NOTES: The Jets activated C Mathieu Perreault and C Adam Lowry from the injured reserve list on Tuesday afternoon and sent RW Matt Halischuk to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. ... The game was the fifth of a season-long, six-game home stand for Winnipeg. ... Even though the Stars moved south from Minneapolis in 1993, there was a smattering of Minnesota North Stars jerseys in the crowd. ... Prior to the all-star break, rookie RW Nikolaj Ehlers paced the Jets to a 5-2 win over Arizona with the first three-goal game of his NHL career on Jan. 26. Ehlers, 19, and Ilya Kovalchuk are the only teenagers to register a hat-trick in Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise history. ... In the press box for the Jets are D Adam Pardy, D Paul Postma and RW Anthony Peluso. Joining them from the Stars are D Patrik Nemeth, D Jordie Benn and LW Travis Moen.