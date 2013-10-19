Preview: Stars at Kings

Coming off a solid road trip, the Los Angeles Kings have a chance to make a move up the Pacific Division standings when they host the Dallas Stars on Saturday in the opener of a four-game homestand. The Kings, who have played just twice at Staples Center, will be home for eight of their next nine games after winning three of four on the road. Los Angeles is coming off a 2-1 shootout victory in Nashville to boost its record in the bonus format to 3-0.

Dallas put an end to San Jose’s perfect start to the season, battling back from a one-goal deficit on three occasions before prevailing in a shootout on rookie Alex Chiasson’s goal. “I liked the fact that we dug in and were able to keep coming at them,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “It’s a sign of a team with a will to win.” The victory came two nights after dropping a one-goal decision in Colorado, which was also undefeated entering the contest.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Fox Sports West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE STARS (3-3-0): Goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, returned to practice Friday but is not expected to be available for the back-to-back against Los Angeles and Anaheim. Dan Ellis made 32 saves against San Jose to earn his first win and is expected to make his fourth straight start against the Kings. Center Tyler Seguin has three goals and five assists during his five-game point streak.

ABOUT THE KINGS (5-3-0): Los Angeles won three of four on the road trip despite scoring only six goals, with defenseman Slava Voynov accounting for the only regulation tallies in the past two games. One reason for the offensive struggles is the power play, which went 0-for-13 in the past four. “What’s more important is we played six of our first eight on the road, which is the most in the conference,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “So, we still have our heads above water after six road games.”

OVERTIME

1. Quick is 3-3-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average in eight starts versus Dallas.

2. The Stars won three of five meetings against the Kings last season.

3. Kings Cs Mike Richards and Anze Kopitar are both seeking their first goals.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Stars 1