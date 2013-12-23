Preview: Stars at Kings

(Updated: UPDATING: Gonchar ruled out in “About the Stars”)

After setting the single-season mark to begin a career, rookie Martin Jones attempts to tie the NHL record by winning his ninth straight decision when the Los Angeles Kings host the Dallas Stars on Monday. Jones made 23 saves before turning aside all three shots in the shootout as Los Angeles posted its third straight win, a 3-2 triumph over Colorado on Saturday afternoon. Jones, who matched Philadelphia’s Bob Froese (1982-83) with an 8-0-0 mark, can tie Ray Emery’s mark of nine straight winning decisions to start a career - which was spread from the 2002-03 to 2005-06 seasons.

“It’s been fun, but I want to make sure I stay focused and prepared for the next game, and you can’t do that by thinking about the last game,” the 23-year-old Jones said. Anze Kopitar scored the lone goal of the shootout on Saturday as Los Angeles won its fifth consecutive contest and improved to 14-2-3 since former Conn Smythe Trophy-winning goaltender Jonathan Quick went down with a groin injury. Dallas earned at least a point for the fourth time in five games (3-1-1) with a 3-2 shootout loss to San Jose on Saturday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE STARS (17-12-6): Veteran Ray Whitney has scored three goals in his last three contests after tallying just once in his previous 27 this season. While the 41-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, veteran defenseman Sergei Gonchar exited Saturday’s contest after taking a puck to the head during the second period. Gonchar did not return to the contest has been ruled out with concussion-like symptoms.

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-8-4): Justin Williams scored against the Avalanche and collected two goals and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Dallas on Oct. 19. Williams surpassed last season’s total with his team-leading 12th goal, moving him one ahead of Kopitar and Jeff Carter. Los Angeles has outscored its foes by a 32-13 margin during a 10-game span (9-1-0) and owns the best 37-game record in club history.

OVERTIME

1. Jones boasts a stunning .966 save percentage and 0.98 goals-against average.

2. Dallas owns an impressive 7-2-2 mark against Pacific Division representatives.

3. Los Angeles C Mike Richards leads the team with 21 assists but has been held off the scoresheet in each of the last five games.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Stars 1