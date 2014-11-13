Preview: Stars at Kings

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend their point streak to five games Thursday as they begin a four-game homestand against the Dallas Stars. Los Angeles has gone 2-0-2 over its last four contests, including a 6-5 shootout loss at Anaheim on Wednesday in which it held three two-goal leads. The Kings have scored five goals in each of their last two games after netting three or fewer in their previous six.

The Stars are coming off their first win in eight games, a 4-3 triumph at Arizona that saw them overcome a two-goal deficit. Tyler Seguin scored twice in a 57-second span late in the second period to forge a tie and Ryan Garbutt netted a short-handed goal with 1:16 remaining in the third to give Dallas its first victory since Oct. 24 at New Jersey. The multi-goal performance was the second in a row and third of the season for Seguin, who shares the league lead in tallies (12) with Rick Nash of the New York Rangers.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE STARS (5-6-4): Travis Moen could make his debut for Dallas after being acquired from Montreal on Tuesday for defenseman Sergei Gonchar. The 32-year-old Moen, who had appeared in 690 games with Chicago, Anaheim, San Jose and Montreal, failed to register a point in 10 contests with the Canadiens this season. Defenseman John Klingberg made his NHL debut Tuesday, recording one blocked shot and a plus-1 rating while logging 18:32 of ice time.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-4-4): Martin Jones could make his third start of the campaign after Jonathan Quick faced a season-high 49 shots in Wednesday’s shootout loss. The 28-year-old Quick has seen 40 or more shots five times this campaign, including a 43-save shutout on Oct. 16 against St. Louis. Defenseman Jamie McBain made his debut for Los Angeles on Wednesday, recording one of the team’s 20 blocked shots while finishing with a minus-1 rating in 11:47 of ice time.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles is 7-0-1 at home since losing its season opener against San Jose.

2. Dallas LW Erik Cole’s next point will be the 500th of his career.

3. The Kings posted a 3-1 victory at Dallas on Nov. 4, with Trevor Lewis scoring a short-handed goal and adding an assist.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Stars 3