Preview: Stars at Kings

The Dallas Stars attempt to halt their three-game slide when they conclude their three-game trek through California against the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Dallas has dropped six of its seven games this month to fall three points behind reigning Stanley Cup-champion Chicago in the Central.

Captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin have combined for three goals and three assists during the skid and rank second and third in league scoring with 56 and 53 points, respectively. Los Angeles has lost two of its last three at home (1-1-1) but edged the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday to extend its division lead over Arizona to 10 points. Vincent Lecavalier has been paying dividends since being acquired from Philadelphia, scoring a power-play goal in each of his last two games while notching three points in five contests with the Kings. Dallas won two of its three meetings with the Kings last season, posting a 2-0 triumph in the only contest at Los Angeles.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN Southwest (Dallas), FSN West (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE STARS (29-12-5): Ales Hemsky tallied Saturday in his second game back from injury, ending a 22-game drought. A two-time 20-goal scorer with Edmonton, the 32-year-old Czech has recorded 15 goals in 115 contests since signing a three-year, $12 million contract with Dallas on July 1, 2014. Patrick Sharp has been kept off the scoresheet in two straight contests after collecting six goals and nine assists during a 12-game point streak.

ABOUT THE KINGS (28-13-3): Anze Kopitar, who received an eight-year, $80 million contract extension over the weekend, was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after registering two goals and five assists in three games. The 28-year-old Slovenian, who leads Los Angeles in assists (25) and points (38), has landed on the scoresheet in 10 of his last 11 contests - posting two four-point efforts in that span. Jake Muzzin’s seven-game point streak is the longest by a Kings defenseman since Lubomir Visnovsky’s nine-game run in December 2005.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars have lost seven in a row (0-4-3) and nine of their last 10 (0-6-4) on the road.

2. Los Angeles G Jonathan Quick remains in search of his 41st career shutout, which will move him past Frank Brimsek and John Vanbiesbrouck and into first place among American-born goaltenders.

3. Dallas placed Jordie Benn (lower body) on injured reserve and recalled fellow D Esa Lindell from Texas of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Stars 2