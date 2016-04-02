Preview: Stars at Kings

(Updated: Updates Kings standing in 2nd graf)

The Dallas Stars have won three in row and six of seven to ascend to the top of the Central Division. The Stars look to continue their winning ways and avert a three-game season sweep at the hands of another Western Conference heavyweight on Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

Captain Jamie Benn scored for the fourth time in three games in Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Arizona to reach the 40-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Last season’s Art Ross Trophy recipient, Benn has matched his 2014-15 total with 87 points but was held off the scoresheet in Dallas’ 3-2 setback to Los Angeles on Jan. 19 and again in a 5-2 loss to the Kings on March 15. Jeff Carter notched an assist in each of those contests before scoring two goals and setting up another in Los Angeles’ 3-0 victory over Calgary on Thursday. The win was only the second in six outings for the Kings, who are one point ahead of Anaheim for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

ABOUT THE STARS (47-22-9): Patience is paying dividends for Ales Hemsky, who has collected two goals and five assists on his six-game point streak. “I‘m feeling pretty confident. I’ve changed my game a little bit being more patient, focusing more on defense and then waiting for my opportunities,” the 32-year-old Hemsky told the team’s website. Hemsky has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his last 12 games for Dallas, which is clinging to a two-point lead over St. Louis in the Central.

ABOUT THE KINGS (46-26-5): Jonathan Quick added another line in the record book on Thursday as extended his own NHL mark for American-born goaltenders with his 42nd career shutout. The 30-year-old Connecticut native can also break his own franchise record for wins in a season on Saturday, as Quick’s 39 victories this season match his total from 2009-10. “Hey, winning matters. At the end of the day, winning matters,” coach Darryl Sutter told the team’s website. “There’s a lot of goalies that when you give up two or three goals that their game changes not for the better, where Jonathan is about winning and having to make big saves and that sort of thing.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar has scored one goal and set up three others in two games versus Dallas this season.

2. Stars C Tyler Seguin is expected to start skating in the next few days as he works his way back from an Achilles tendon cut, coach Lindy Ruff told the team’s website on Friday.

3. The Kings have scored a power-play goal in three of their last four contests after going 0-for-18 in their previous seven.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Stars 1