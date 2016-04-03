Stars 3, Kings 2

LOS ANGELES -- Jordie Benn and Patrick Eaves scored third period goals as the Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, on Saturday at Staples Center.

Dallas (48-22-9) extended its Central Division lead over the St. Louis Blues to four points and avoided a sweep of their three-game season series against Los Angeles.

Coach Lindy Ruff’s earned his 700th career NHL victory, becoming only the fifth coach to do so.

Los Angeles (46-27-5) continues to lead the Pacific Division despite the loss, holding a one-point lead over the Anaheim Ducks with the Ducks holding one game in hand.

The loss was only the fifth time in 35 games the Kings lost when leading after two periods (30-5). Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in defeat.

Related Coverage Preview: Stars at Kings

Benn gave the Stars their only lead of the game with his second goal of the season at 15:02 of the third period. Benn’s slap shot from the right point beat Quick cleanly, as he was unable to find the puck through a screen in front of the net.

Dallas tied the game 2-2 on Eaves’ unassisted goal at 5:57 of the third period.

Eaves recovered a puck off a scramble in front of the Los Angeles net after a giveaway by Luke Schenn and potted a backhand for his 13th goal of the season.

The Kings took a 2-1 lead on Jeff Carter’s 23rd goal of the season at 9:50 of the second period.

With both teams skating four aside, Carter batted down a clearing attempt by Lehtonen that was gathered in by Tyler Toffoli, who then fed Carter in front of Lehtonen.

Although Carter lost possession of the puck, his deflection trickled through Lehtonen’s pads for the lead goal.

Benn of the Stars tied the game 1-1 with his 41st goal on the power play at 19:57 of the first period. Benn was left unchecked in the slot and beat Quick with a snap shot after taking a pass from Patrick Sharp from the right boards.

The goal was Benn’s 88th point of the season, a new career high.

Tanner Pearson gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead with his 14th goal of the season at 17:37 of the first period. Pearson took a lead pass from defenseman Luke Schenn and his slap shot from just inside the Dallas blue line deflected off Dallas defenseman Stephen Johns and eluded Lehtonen.

NOTES: Stars scratched D Kris Russell, D Jason Demers, D Jamie Oleksiak, RW Brett Ritchie, LW Travis Moen and C Tyler Seguin. ... Dallas leads the Western Conference and ranks second in the NHL with 105 points, marking the first time the club has registered 100-plus points since the 2006-07 season (107). ... Los Angeles did not dress D Jamie McBain, C Nick Shore and C Nic Dowd. ... The Kings entered the game with 46 wins, equaling the franchise record. ... D Drew Doughty of the Kings ranked third in the league in time on ice per game (28:00) and is in the running to capture his first Norris Trophy, the award given annually to the league best all-around defenseman. ... The Stars play the Ducks in Anaheim on Sunday in their final road game of the regular season. The Kings visit the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.