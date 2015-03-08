Lightning 5, Stars 4: Defenseman Victor Hedman set up the tying goal and scored the go-ahead tally in a span of 1:51 in the third period as Tampa Bay rallied to post its franchise-record 26th home victory of the season.

Brian Boyle, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Anton Stralman also tallied while Ondrej Palat added three assists for the Lightning. Rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy turned aside 31 shots, including 14 in the third period, as Tampa Bay won for only the second time this season when trailing after two periods (2-18-2).

Tyler Seguin, who returned to the lineup after missing 10 games with a knee injury, and Vernon Fiddler each scored twice while Colton Sceviour notched two assists for the Stars. Jhonas Enroth made 23 saves for Dallas, which allowed Boyle’s short-handed empty-netter with 24 seconds remaining before Fiddler was credited with his second goal as the puck went in off his skate with 2.6 ticks to go.

Defenseman John Klingberg set up Seguin in the slot from below the end line 3:52 into the second period before Fiddler’s deflection at 11:03 put the Stars in front 3-2. Killorn stopped Ryan Callahan’s pass with his skate and whipped a shot over Enroth’s glove from the slot 3:40 into the third and Hedman scored on the short side from below the left faceoff dot for a 4-3 lead.

Stralman opened the scoring with a blast from the left point during a power play at 12:59, but Seguin answered 85 seconds later from the middle of the left circle during a man advantage. Kucherov gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead with a shot from the bottom of the left circle that grazed off Enroth’s right shoulder with 4:08 left in the first period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hedman has collected seven points in his last seven games. … Dallas C Jason Spezza notched an assist to give him 50 points in 38 career games against the Lightning. … Tampa Bay is 7-1-2 in their last 10 contests against the Stars. … Klingberg left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.