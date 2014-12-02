Preview: Stars at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have bounced back with a vengeance following a three-game skid and go for their fourth straight home victory when they host the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs are 3-0-1 since a three-game losing streak that culminated with a 9-2 beating by visiting Nashville on Nov. 18. “Home-ice advantage is something we haven’t really developed yet,“ coach Randy Caryle said. ”We’ve played better here as of lately, but we’re striving for excellence as everybody does at home.”

Dallas, meanwhile, has been unable to put together any kind of run due to shaky goaltending and defense that has it ranked among the league’s worst teams with 84 goals surrendered. The Stars had lost 10 of 12 but seemed to be turning a corner with three consecutive wins before falling to Minnesota in overtime at home and dropping a 5-2 decision at Colorado on Saturday in the opener of a three-game road trip. “It really is at a time where we have to play consistent hockey,” coach Lindy Ruff said.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas), TSN4 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE STARS (9-10-5): Tyler Seguin, forever known as the draft pick Toronto traded to acquire Phil Kessel, leads the NHL with 18 goals and has six tallies in his last six games. “His shot is as good as there is in this league, his release is as good as there is,” Ruff said of Seguin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft. “His skating is dynamic. When his legs are moving, he’s as fast as there is in this league.” Linemate and team captain Jamie Benn is on a tear of his own with three goals and seven assists during a six-game point streak, but Jason Spezza (19) is the only other player on the roster with more than 12 points.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (12-8-3): Toronto matched its season high with three power-play goals in Saturday’s 6-2 rout of Washington, including one by Tyler Bozak, who has five tallies in the past three games to tie Kessel for the team lead with 11. Bozak has collected more than half his goals (six) with the man advantage and is second on the team with 22 points. “I think initially he would probably always look to get the puck to Phil and now he’s starting to realize that he can score goals and you can see him getting a little more comfortable going hard to the front of the net and getting some goals there,” forward Joffrey Lupul said.

OVERTIME

1. Toronto is 9-0-0 when scoring first this season.

2. Stars G Kari Lehtonen is 3-6-2 lifetime against the Maple Leafs.

3. Toronto F Leo Komarov, who took a blow to the head from Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin in Saturday’s game, missed practice Monday and his status for the game is uncertain.

PREDICTION: Maple Leafs 4, Stars 3