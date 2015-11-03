Maple Leafs 4, Stars 1

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs finally won at home this season giving new coach Mike Babcock reason to good about his team.

Facing the Dallas Stars, a team with a 4-1 record on the road entering the game, the Leafs won 4-1 Monday night, recording only their second win of the season and first in five games at the Air Canada Centre.

It was also only the Leafs’ second win in 11 games this season. For the announced crowd of 19,087, the win was a rare moment this season to cheer the home team. The Leafs saluted their fans after the game ended.

Goalie James Reimer, in net in the only other time the Leafs won this season, provided Toronto with staunch play, something Toronto has been sorely lacking this season.

He stopped Dallas right winger Valeri Nichuskin on a penalty shot in the third period. Reimer repelled 43 of 44 shots and was indeed the star against the Stars. He gave his stick away to the fans afterward.

The Leafs had 26 shots.

Right winger Joffrey Lupul paced the Leafs with two goals and three points. Right winger Brad Boyes and defenseman Morgan Rielly had the other Leaf goals.

Jamie Benn had the lone Dallas marker.

The Leafs, last in the Atlantic Division, improved to 2-7-2 and ended a four-game losing streak.

Dallas, which leads the Central Division and is first overall in the Western Conference, dropped to 9-3. Dallas’ three-game win streak was snapped.

Antii Niemi was in net for Dallas and had a history of success against the Leafs, including winning twice last season with San Jose. Niemi’s five-game win streak this season also was ended.

The Leafs opened the scoring for only the second time this season thanks to Boyes’ goal at 8:24 of the first period.

Just 58 seconds later, the Stars tied the game on a goal by Benn, his 10th of the season. Benn, who entered the game leading the league in scoring with 17 points, fired a low shot from just outside the faceoff circle that found its way between Reimer’s legs.

Rather than sag, the Leafs found a way to regroup.

Boyes had a second goal called back with about five minutes to go in the first period when Dallas coach Lindy Ruff challenged that the play was offside. Center Byron Froese indeed entered the Stars’ zone prematurely.

It didn’t take long for the Leafs to reclaim the lead. Twenty-one seconds into the second period, Lupul scored his fourth of the season on a rebound off a shot from the point by defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Lupul scored his second of the game at 12:45 of the middle period on the power play with a wrist shot from the slot. He wasted little time after center Nazem Kadri fed him a perfect pass from behind the net.

The goal happened just seconds after Dallas center Radek Faksa was stopped on a breakaway by Reimer.

NOTES: Dallas recalled C Devin Shore from Texas of the AHL on Sunday, but he was scratched from the lineup Monday. ... The Stars’ injury list includes LW Curtis McKenzie (lower body), RW Patrick Eaves (lower body) and LW Travis Moen (upper body). ... The Leafs activated RW Brad Boyes, who was a healthy scratch in the previous game, and C Nick Spaling, who missed three games with a lower-body injury. ... Toronto C Peter Holland, the subject of criticism from coach Mike Babcock, was a healthy scratch, as was LW Rich Clune, who was recently signed and played two consecutive games. ... Maple Leafs D Scott Harrington missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Toronto D Stephane Robidas, who played a good chunk of his career with Dallas, has yet to play a game this season because of a groin injury.