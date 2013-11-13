Preview: Stars at Oilers

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

While winning at home has been difficult for the Edmonton Oilers this season, scoring a goal in their own building has been impossible of late. Edmonton looks to avoid its third straight shutout loss at home when it hosts the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. The Oilers, who are 1-5-0 at Rexall Place, have been blanked in their last two contests there by Toronto and Detroit and have scored a total of two goals in their last four on home ice.

Edmonton returns home after losing the final three contests of a four-game road trip. The Stars begin another three-game trek after posting wins in Ottawa, Boston and Detroit from Nov. 3-7. They made a quick stop home on Saturday, when they dropped a 5-2 decision to Chicago.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), TSN (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE STARS (8-7-2): Dallas will be without veteran Ray Whitney, who was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The 41-year-old left wing, who has recorded a goal and seven assists in 17 games, was hurt in Saturday’s loss to the Blackhawks. After spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Oilers, Shawn Horcoff returns to Edmonton for the first time since being acquired by Dallas in July.

ABOUT THE OILERS (4-13-2): Defenseman Justin Schultz, who has not played since Oct. 29 due to groin and rib injuries, believes he’s getting close to returning to the lineup. “It’s getting better,” Schultz said Tuesday. “Day-to-day right now, so we’ll see every morning how I am.” Edmonton has been outscored 13-5 during its four-game home losing streak (0-3-1) against Dallas.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars recalled C Travis Morin from Texas of the American Hockey League to replace Whitney on the roster.

2. G Ilya Bryzgalov, who signed with Edmonton last week, was assigned to Oklahoma City and is expected to make his first start for the Barons on Friday.

3. Dallas is 2-for-29 on the power play over its last nine contests.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Oilers 2