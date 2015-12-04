Preview: Stars at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers face a difficult task Friday when they continue their five-game homestand against the league-leading Dallas Stars. Edmonton returned from a 1-3-1 road trip to open its stretch at Rexall Place with a 3-2 shootout victory over Boston on Wednesday.

It was the ninth victory of the season for the Oilers, breaking a tie with Toronto and Carolina for the fewest in the league. Dallas is looking to end its four-game road trip with seven of the possible eight points after posting a 4-2 triumph at Vancouver on Thursday. The win was the league-best 20th of the season for the Central Division-leading Stars, who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1). Dallas won its first meeting with Edmonton this campaign Oct. 13, a 4-2 victory in which Jason Spezza registered a hat trick.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Plus Southwest (Dallas), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE STARS (20-5-1): Jamie Benn was kept off the scoresheet for the second straight contest Thursday after collecting eight goals and six assists during an eight-game point streak. The 26-year-old captain has 35 points on the season — six behind Chicago’s Patrick Kane for the league lead. Tyler Seguin, who is tied with Benn in points, scored a goal against the Canucks after also having an eight-game point streak snapped in Calgary on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE OILERS (9-15-2): Jordan Eberle’s goal-scoring and point droughts reached six games Wednesday, but scoring the decisive goal in the shootout has him feeling better about himself. “You definitely gain confidence from that,” he told the team’s website. “Obviously, I want the puck to go in really bad and I know it’s going to come. I‘m confident in my ability.” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins enters Friday’s contest without a tally in his last nine games.

OVERTIME

1. Oilers G Anders Nilsson is 6-0 lifetime in shootouts.

2. Seguin has yet to go more than one game without a point this season.

3. Edmonton LW Taylor Hall leads the team with nine goals but has gone six contests without one.

PREDICTION: Stars 6, Oilers 2