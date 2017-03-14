Preview: Stars at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have seen their high-octane offense sputter of late during their season-high eight-game homestand, and their once-promising playoff aspirations have dimmed a bit as well. With just four goals over their last three contests (0-2-1) and 10 losses in their last 17 (7-9-1), the Oilers look to get it in gear against the NHL's second-most generous team in terms of goals allowed (3.24) on Tuesday when they host the Dallas Stars.

"At the end of the day, all of us believe in this group and what we have done so far in this season," rugged forward Milan Lucic told the Edmonton Journal after scoring his team's lone goal in a 4-1 setback to Montreal on Sunday. "We can't dwell on frustration and start feeling sorry for ourselves at this time of the year." Edmonton, which is clinging to the first wild-card spot, still is in prime position to secure its first playoff berth since it went to the Stanley Cup finals in 2005-06 while defensively starved Dallas has all but packed for the offseason. "It's embarrassing, it's hard to put into words," captain Jamie Benn said after the Stars increased their goal total allowed to an NHL high-tying 220 following Sunday's 5-1 setback at San Jose. "If you're going to play like that and have those numbers, you're not going to get too far."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), Sportnet West (Edmonton), NHL.TV

ABOUT THE STARS (27-31-10): Remi Elie has shown promise in the four games he's played with Dallas since elevating his play in the Ontario Hockey League, and playing with veteran Jason Spezza and uber-talented Tyler Seguin (team-leading 44 assists, 67 points) doesn't hurt matters either. "It is a dream come true playing with top guys in the NHL," the 21-year-old gritty forward told the Dallas Morning News after scoring his first career goal on Sunday. While Elie is showing some promise for the future, the Stars' present isn't as bright as they own the league's worst penalty kill (74.1 percent) and save percentage (.894).

ABOUT THE OILERS (35-24-9): Leon Draisaitl has been limited to just two assists and a minus-4 rating in his last six games after erupting for seven points (three goals, four assists) in his previous six. "I think that every team goes through a phase like that," the 21-year-old German said of the club's troubles, which also mirror his own. "We had our phase this year already and we battled through it." Linemate Connor McDavid, who netted his first career hat trick in a 5-2 romp over Dallas on Nov. 19, has been held off the scoresheet in two of his last three games after collecting 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in his previous 10.

OVERTIME

1. Benn and Seguin each had two assists in Dallas' 3-2 win at Edmonton on Nov. 11 and the former scored a goal against the Oilers eight nights later.

2. Edmonton is 1-for-9 with the man advantage this month and 0-for-6 on the power play in two meetings this season with the Stars.

3. Dallas has surrendered a league-high 11 short-handed goals in 2016-17.

PREDICTION: Oilers 4, Stars 3